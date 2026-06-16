Hotel ordered to pay Rs 51,000 after customer finds rooms ‘unhygienic’ ahead of son’s wedding

The commission said that the hotel's failure to refund the balance amount even after issuing a legal notice caused inconvenience and mental agony to the complainant. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Ranga Reddy has directed a hotel in Hyderabad to refund Rs 36,000 and pay Rs 10,000 compensation plus Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses after a retired bank manager alleged that the hotel failed to provide the quality of accommodation it had promised for his son’s engagement and wedding functions.

A bench of president Chitneni Latha Kumari and members Madhavi Sasanakota and Kathyayani Khandavilli observed that collecting the advance amount and not providing quality of service and required rooms clearly amounts to a deficiency of service.

“The failure of the Opposite Party to refund the balance amount even after legal notice caused inconvenience and mental agony to the complainant,” the bench noted in its order dated May 26.