No ambulance, 5-hour delay in critical patient’s transfer: Hospital to pay Rs 15 lakh

Holding a hospital guilty of deficiency in service for allegedly failing to arrange a properly equipped ambulance and doctor to accompany a critically ill patient during his transfer to another hospital, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed it to pay Rs 15.50 lakh compensation for endangering the man’s life.

President Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Pinki were hearing a complaint filed on behalf of a man who now suffers from vocal loss, memory loss, lack of understanding, reduced mental ability, and inability to read or write, and is unable to earn or perform his daily tasks.

“A hospital is not merely a commercial establishment providing medical facilities for consideration; it is an institution entrusted with the onerous responsibility of safeguarding human life. The financial consideration charged by a hospital must necessarily be accompanied by a corresponding degree of accountability, diligence, and

responsibility in the discharge of its obligations,” the November 6 order read.

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The consumer commission also observed that providing basic emergency facilities, including an appropriately equipped ambulance and qualified medical personnel for patient transfer, could not be treated as an optional service. It said that any failure in that regard, particularly in an emergency, struck at the very “foundation of the trust” which a patient places in a medical institution.

Heart condition

The complaint claimed that the man had Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), along with a narrowed heart valve that makes it hard for blood to flow freely in the heart, and that he had undergone surgery for double valve replacement with a stroke-prevention procedure at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 25, 2008, and regularly had follow-ups at AIIMS.

It stated that on November 13, 2013, he developed acute breathing difficulty and was rushed to the hospital. After tests, it was revealed that a blood clot blocked the replaced artificial heart valve, forcing the heart to pump dangerously hard to supply blood to the rest of the body. Following the doctor‘s advice, the man was admitted to the hospital, and his family was reassured that “everything would be alright within 2–3 days”.

The complaint alleged that his family was told that only “an injection” would be given to him, but later they got to know from medical records that this was an STK Injection (a powerful medicine that helps to break down blood clots). The complainant stated that the doctor did not explain the treatment’s risk factors to the family and that the treatment was not done as confirmed, which violated the law.

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The complaint argued that the man’s brother was initially told that he was safe and would be discharged the next day, but the next day, his right side had become semi-paralytic. The brother was then informed that the clot had travelled to the patient’s brain and he had to be shifted to the hospital’s Noida branch.

After the discharge formalities, no ambulance or accompanying doctor was provided to them, the complaint alleged. The family arranged an ambulance to another hospital, where doctors said that timely intervention after the complications could have prevented the damage. The man was taken to various hospitals, but his condition did not improve, and he was discharged as stable but with no improvement in speech and with inability to read or write.

Till date, he has not recovered and suffers from vocal loss, memory loss, lack of understanding, reduced mental ability, and the inability to read or write it was alleged. The right side of his body has become weak, and he is unable to earn a living or perform daily tasks, and is fully dependent on his family.

Advocate Sachin Gupta, appearing for the hospital, argued that the man had not produced any expert opinion to support his allegations, but the hospital had cited the opinions of three independent experts who said there was no medical negligence in the treatment given to him.

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The counsel said that all possible complications were explained to the man and his family, and a high-risk written consent was also taken, adding that they had also discharged the man without delay.

‘Elementary standards’

The state commission stated that the expert opinions taken from Delhi Medical Council and GB Pant Hospital left no doubt that the patient was managed successfully as per the standard medical protocol, but he had developed a known complication of a medical treatment used to dissolve dangerous blood clots and no medical negligence could be made out against the doctor.

It, however, observed that the hospital had failed to provide the ambulance service for transferring the patient. The commission stated that “when a patient approaches a high-end, premier hospital, it creates a legitimate expectation of a superior level of competence and care from such a premier institute.”

It was common knowledge that an adequately equipped ambulance was an “indispensable” part of emergency medical care and played a “pivotal role” in preserving the life and safety of a patient, particularly one in a critical condition, it pointed out. The bench said lack of proper arrangements for transportation resulted in “wastage of precious and critical time” when the patient was in an “extremely vulnerable” condition and required immediate medical attention.

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Noting that the hospital had maintained complete silence on this issue, the commission said that not arranging an ambulance for the man was a failure to follow the “elementary” standards of reasonable care and medical responsibility expected of a hospital.

Holding the hospital guilty of deficiency in service, the state commission ordered it to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation for the mental agony and distress caused to the man. The hospital was also directed to pay Rs 50,000 as litigation costs for a “protracted” case of more than 10 years.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of hospitals to provide all the facilities to the patients and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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