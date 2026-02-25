Horse-riding involves inherent risk, handler responsible for child’s safety: Bombay HC

The accused, Sohan Chotu Jaiswal, was found guilty on Tuesday under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code. (File image)

Horse-riding is an activity involving inherent risk, and it was the duty of the accused to ensure the safety of the child, a sessions court said in its detailed order sentencing a horse handler to two years in jail for the death of a six-year-old girl who fell off a horse at a South Mumbai park in 2017.

The accused, Sohan Chotu Jaiswal, was found guilty on Tuesday under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code. “It is an admitted fact that the accused was conducting horse riding of a minor girl aged six years for consideration and had not provided any helmet, safety belt, or protective measures. Horse riding is an activity involving inherent risk, and it was the duty of the accused to ensure the safety of the child. His failure to provide safety measures clearly establishes rashness and negligence on his part,” additional sessions judge Avinash P Kulkarni said.