Horse-riding involves inherent risk, handler responsible for child’s safety: Bombay HC

Horse-riding is an activity involving inherent risk, and it was the duty of the accused to ensure the safety of the child, a sessions court said in its detailed order sentencing a horse handler to two years in jail for the death of a six-year-old girl who fell off a horse at a South Mumbai park in 2017.
The accused, Sohan Chotu Jaiswal, was found guilty on Tuesday under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code. “It is an admitted fact that the accused was conducting horse riding of a minor girl aged six years for consideration and had not provided any helmet, safety belt, or protective measures. Horse riding is an activity involving inherent risk, and it was the duty of the accused to ensure the safety of the child. His failure to provide safety measures clearly establishes rashness and negligence on his part,” additional sessions judge Avinash P Kulkarni said.
On November 5, 2017, the child, Janhavi Mistry, had visited Cooperage Garden near Mantralaya with her parents and two sisters. After she insisted on riding a horse at the park, her mother spoke to the handler and they agreed on three rounds for Rs 20. The mother, who deposed before the court, said she had instructed the handler to take care of her daughter.
After some time, she noticed Jaiswal carrying the child in his arms, bleeding. The accused told her that the girl had fallen off the horse.
The court also relied on the testimony of the father, a business manager in a private firm who was present at the spot, and a gardener at the park who had witnessed the child’s fall. The accused had claimed that the incident occurred due to displaced paver blocks on the track and that the horse’s leg got stuck, leading to the fall.
The court further relied on other evidence, including the post-mortem report and documents showing that no valid licence or permission had been granted by the civic body to conduct horse rides at the park.
“…the evidence on record clearly establishes that the accused was in control of the horse and responsible for the safety of the deceased at the relevant time. The death of the deceased was the direct consequence of the act of the accused in conducting the horse ride without adequate safety measures,” the court said.
Observing that the act was committed without any intention to cause harm, the court said a sentence of two years would meet the ends of justice. The sentence has been suspended for a month to allow the accused to file an appeal.