Homestay advertised as clean found with unclean toilet, man wins Rs 66,500 payout

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Visakhapatnam, recently directed a homestay operator to pay Rs 66,500 to a customer who allegedly found an unclean toilet and other deficiencies in the homestay.

President Dr Gudla Tanuja and member V Krishna Murthy found the opposite party liable for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and misleading advertisement.

“The opposite party has miserably failed to establish their contention…Therefore, the complaint is deserved to be allowed in part and the opposite party is liable not only for the deficiency of service and unfair trade practice under Section-2(11) and 2(47) respectively but also under Section-2(28) for misleading advertisement,” the order read.

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Misleading advertisement

The complainant said that he had booked the accommodation for three nights, from September 26 to 29, 2025, after seeing advertisements portraying it as attractive, clean, well-maintained and safe. According to the complaint, when he reached the property, he found that its actual condition was different from what had been advertised.

The complainant alleged that broken electrical fittings and exposed wiring posed a risk of electrocution, the plumbing was not functional, the linen was unclean, and basic sanitation was lacking.

After he vacated the property the next day, he sought a refund. The homestay owner denied the allegations, saying that the property was a budget-friendly private container cottage. It was stated that the property is clean, safe and well maintained and the facilities provided to guests are advertised on booking platforms. The owner also argued that the complainant had booked accommodation for one person but arrived with two other guests, inspected the premises and voluntarily paid the balance amount. He further stated that the booking had become non-refundable under the cancellation policy.

After examining the evidence on record, the commission found that the premises was untidy, unhygienic, unsafe and poorly maintained, and the toilet was also not maintained well.

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“On meticulous observation of the material brought on file by both the parties. Exs. A7 and A14 are the testaments to mention that the premises is quite untidy, unhygienic, unsafe and poorly maintained, exposed electrical wiring and fittings can be seen, the toilet was not maintained well and the flush of the commode was not working,” the order read.

The commission held that the opposite party had miserably failed to prove their argument and therefore held it liable for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and misleading advertisement.

It therefore directed the opposite party to refund Rs 16,500. The commission also ordered it to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation, Rs 10,000 for misleading advertisements and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

Homestay operators must ensure that the accommodation matches the safety, hygiene and facility standards promised in their advertisements. Misleading representations and failure to provide basic amenities can amount to deficiency in service.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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