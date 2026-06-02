‘Homemakers render valuable services’: Court orders Rs 8.66 lakh payout to parents-in-law over woman’s accidental death

The Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced the compensation awarded for the death of the couple's son, Balwinder Singh, from Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently awarded Rs 8.66 lakh compensation to an elderly couple for the death of their daughter-in-law in a road accident, holding that the valuable services rendered by a homemaker to her family, including her parents-in-law, cannot be ignored while assessing compensation.

Justice Yashvir Singh Rathor also enhanced the compensation awarded for the death of the couple’s son, Balwinder Singh, from Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh, while reaffirming that parents-in-law are entitled to seek compensation as legal representatives and dependents of a late daughter-in-law.

“The deceased was a housewife. This court cannot lose sight of the fact that the deceased must have been rendering gratuitous services to the claimants being their daughter-in-law and she thus has to be treated as a homemaker,” the May 22 order read.