‘Homemaker does not sit idle’: Delhi High Court slams denial of maintenance to wife

The court noted that a homemaker does not sit idle but does labour that allows the earning spouse to function effectively.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 07:02 PM IST
Delhi High Court rejected the contention equating non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband.Delhi High Court rejected the contention equating non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

While dealing with a case involving grant of maintenance in a matrimonial dispute case, the Delhi High Court observed that the assumption that a non-earning spouse is “idle” reflects a misunderstanding of domestic contribution.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in a detailed judgment passed on February 16 allowed the wife’s plea and set aside the orders of the magistrate and the appellate court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDV Act) that had denied her interim maintenance.

On the argument on behalf of the husband that the wife cannot sit “idle” and claim maintenance, the court noted that a homemaker does not “sit idle” but does labour that allows the earning spouse to function effectively.

“A homemaker does not “sit idle”; she performs labour that enables the earning spouse to function effectively. To disregard this contribution while adjudicating claims of maintenance would be unrealistic and unjust,” the order read.

The court, therefore, rejected the contention equating non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband.

What was the case?

  • The case arose from matrimonial disputes between a couple who were married in 2012 and lived together in India and later in Kuwait.
  • The couple adopted a male child in 2015.
  • The wife alleged that the husband deserted her and the minor child in August 2020 and returned to Kuwait.
  • She thereafter initiated proceedings under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and under Section 12 of the PWDV Act seeking maintenance.
  • While the magistrate granted Rs 10,000 per month towards the child’s expenses (apart from school fees), interim maintenance to the wife was denied on the ground that she was “able-bodied”, well-educated and had allegedly concealed income.
  • In an appeal filed by the wife, the appellate court enhanced the child’s maintenance amount but refused maintenance to the wife, citing incomplete disclosure of bank statements.
  • Feeling aggrieved by the denial of interim maintenance in her favour, the wife approached the high court. The husband aggrieved by the enhancement of interim maintenance payable to the minor son also approached the high court.
Also Read | Polls held on basis of fictitious ‘Odisha HC order’: Why Delhi High Court upheld disaffiliation of UP kho kho body

Court’s observations

  • The amounts paid by the husband to the wife after he had left the wife and the minor son in India and returned alone to Kuwait, have been treated as the wife’s income and made the basis for doubting her claim of unemployment. Such an approach is wholly misplaced.
  • Mere fact that the wife claimed to have received financial assistance/loans from her parents or relatives in a time of need cannot be construed as evidence of her financial independence or earning capacity nor can it be treated as a false or misleading disclosure.
  • It has been consistently held by the supreme court that there is a clear distinction between the capacity to earn and actual earning and merely because a wife is capable of earning cannot be a ground to deny maintenance in the absence of any proof of actual income.
  • Even if the wife had not filed bank account statements for the period prior to August 2020, and filed statements for the period September 2020 till August 2022, the same could not have been made a sole ground to deny her interim maintenance by holding that her income could not be assessed.
  • Both the magistrate as well as the appellate court, in proceedings under the PWDV Act, have misdirected themselves and failed to correctly appreciate the central issue, that whether the wife was entitled to interim maintenance.

Marital expectations and social context

  • In many households in Indian society, it is still commonly expected that a woman, at the time of marriage, either does not work or, even if she is employed, is persuaded or compelled to give up her employment to devote her time to the household, the family, and the upbringing of children.
  • This expectation is also witnessed even where the woman is educated and otherwise capable of pursuing a career.
  • However, when matrimonial relations deteriorate and legal proceedings ensue, it is frequently seen that the same husband takes a starkly contrary position and contends that the wife is well-qualified, capable of earning, and is deliberately choosing to remain unemployed while seeking maintenance. Such a stand cannot be encouraged.

Myth of idle wife

  • It was also argued on behalf of the husband that the wife cannot sit “idle” and claim maintenance.
  • While there is no quarrel with the proposition that women who are able and willing to work should be encouraged to pursue employment, the denial of maintenance on the sole ground that a wife is capable of earning and should not remain dependent upon her husband is a flawed approach.
  • The capacity to earn and actual earning are distinct concepts, and as per settled law, mere capacity to earn cannot be a ground to deny maintenance. The real test is whether the wife is actually earning.
  • To describe non-employment as idleness is easy, to recognise the labour involved in sustaining a household is far more difficult. These responsibilities do not appear in bank statements or generate taxable income, yet they form the invisible structure on which many families function.
  • It must be remembered that while one spouse may bring in monetary income, the other may invest time, effort, and opportunity costs into sustaining the family structure.
  • The law must recognise not only financial earnings but also the economic value of the contribution of the wife within the home and domestic relationship during the subsistence of the marriage.

Court’s directions

  • The conclusions arrived at by the magistrate and the appellate Court insofar as they deny interim maintenance to the wife, are set aside.
  • The enhancement of maintenance to Rs 60,000 per month granted to the minor child by the appellate court in the proceedings under the PWDV Act is reduced to Rs 40,000 per month, and the orders of magistrate and appellate court are set aside qua denial of maintenance to the wife and maintenance of Rs 50,000 is awarded in favor of the wife in proceedings under PWDV Act.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Stalin-KC Venugopal meeting: Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Is the egg yolk actually the healthiest part of an egg
‘Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food’: Cardiologist with 40 years experience criticises the trend of eating egg whites without the yolk
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
‘Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food’: Cardiologist with 40 years experience criticises the trend of eating egg whites without the yolk
Is the egg yolk actually the healthiest part of an egg
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement