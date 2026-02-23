‘Homemaker does not sit idle’: Delhi High Court slams denial of maintenance to wife

Delhi High Court rejected the contention equating non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband. (Image generated using AI)

While dealing with a case involving grant of maintenance in a matrimonial dispute case, the Delhi High Court observed that the assumption that a non-earning spouse is “idle” reflects a misunderstanding of domestic contribution.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in a detailed judgment passed on February 16 allowed the wife’s plea and set aside the orders of the magistrate and the appellate court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDV Act) that had denied her interim maintenance.

On the argument on behalf of the husband that the wife cannot sit “idle” and claim maintenance, the court noted that a homemaker does not “sit idle” but does labour that allows the earning spouse to function effectively.