‘Thousands of homebuyers running from pillar to post’: Delhi court denies bail to former Jaypee Infratech chief

Manoj Gaur was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in a Rs 13,800 crore money-laundering case

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 08:22 PM IST
Nearly 25,000 homebuyers have been left in the lurch due to non-delivery of their homes.Nearly 25,000 homebuyers have been left in the lurch due to non-delivery of their homes. (Express File Photo)
Stating that thousands of homebuyers are now running from pillar to post while the accused is enjoying the proceeds of crime, a Delhi court Monday denied bail to former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, Manoj Gaur.

Gaur was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 13 last year in connection with a 2018 money-laundering case involving the alleged diversion of close to Rs 13,800 crore.

The case began after homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) in Delhi and UP. Nearly 25,000 homebuyers have been left in the lurch due to non-delivery of their homes.

“Thousands of home buyers, who had invested their hard-earned money in pursuit of a dream home, are running from pillar to post. On the other hand, the accused was enjoying the proceeds of crime by layering alleged business transactions,” said Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana of Patiala House Court in his February 16 order.

“By no stretch of imagination, constructing a race track can be related to the purpose of building a housing project. Innocent home buyers were never informed that their money would be used in such projects,” ASJ Rana added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has asked Gaur, who was out on interim bail, to surrender in two days.

The case

According to the ED, two companies, M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), collected over Rs 33,000 crore for the construction and completion of residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida, but allegedly diverted over Rs 13,000 crore for other purposes.

Story continues below this ad

The agency claimed that Gaur’s role was central in the planning and execution of the diversion of funds “through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities”. It also “found” several transactions in which Gaur had been involved.

The ED, represented in the district court by Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi and in the Delhi HC by Standing Counsel Rahul Tyagi, filed a chargesheet in the case in January 2026.

As per the agency, while Rs 125.5 crore was allegedly diverted from JIL to Jaiprakash Sewa Sansthan (JSS), another Rs 430 crore each was “diverted” from JIL towards investment in share capital of Jaypee Healthcare Ltd and Jaypee Sports International Ltd. through JAL. The agency claimed Rs 4,166 crore was diverted to the Yamuna Expressway.

Also Read | Jaypee Group homebuyers’ fraud: ED attaches Rs 400 crore assets in money laundering case

“Out of 159 towers proposed to be developed, construction activity [with] respect to 97 towers was stalled and no work had been undertaken on those towers. Meaning… 60% of the construction work remained incomplete on the ground, which is the outcome of diversion of funds collected from homebuyers and investors,” ASJ Rana said.

Story continues below this ad

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Gaur, argued that the ED didn’t interrogate the accused in custody and that he appeared before the agency on each occasion and provided all the documents but was arrested “in haste” after “a lapse of seven years”.

He also argued that the ED had not arrayed the company as an accused in this complaint. The vicarious liability couldn’t be selectively imposed upon the accused, he argued.

On January 24, the trial court had granted Gaur interim bail on the grounds of his mother being on the “deathbed”. On Tuesday, Gaur’s interim bail was extended by three days by the HC.

On Wednesday, the HC directed him to surrender by Thursday after Standing Counsel Tyagi withdrew the petition challenging the interim bail granted to Gaur.

