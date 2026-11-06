Homebuyer wins Rs 6.8 lakh compensation after builder sells booked flat to third party

A property developer who allegedly sold a flat to a third party despite having entered into a sale agreement with a buyer after accepting Rs 5.75 lakh has been directed by the Howrah District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to refund the money and pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation.

President Sanjay Mukhopadhyay and members Lipika Ghosh and Manas Bose observed that, having entered into a sale agreement with the complainant, selling the same to a third party during the subsistence of the agreement, is not only a deficiency in service but also an unfair trade practice.

“So having entered into agreement for sale to sell the flat, sold out the same to other third party during subsisting of the agreement, is itself not only deficiency in service but it also comes within the purview of the unfair trade practice,” the order read.