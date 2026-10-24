Prepaid holiday package fails to provide ‘luxury hotel stay’, woman wins Rs 1.3 lakh

The commission noted that the evidence established that the company had failed to accommodate the complainant in hotels in accordance with the terms of the luxury holiday package.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiOct 24, 2026 02:00 PM IST
luxury hotel caseThe main grievance of the complainant was that the travel agency did not provide her accommodation in the promised five-star hotels according to the list provided. (AI-generated image)
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A consumer commission in Punjab recently directed a travel agency to refund Rs 1.2 lakh to a woman, besides Rs 10,000 in compensation and costs, after she alleged that it failed to provide luxury hotel accommodation as promised under a prepaid holiday package.

President Jot Naranjan Singh Gill and members Sarita Garg and Kanwaljeet Singh of the Sangrur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the failure to provide the service as per the terms and conditions of the luxury holiday package purchased by the complainant amounted to a deficiency in service.

“In view of the facts and circumstances it is established that opposite party no.1 has failed to provide the service in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Luxury Holiday Pre Paid Package purchased by the complainant. The same constitutes deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party no.1,” the order dated October 12 read.

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Case before the commission

The complainant said that she had purchased a five-year membership from the agency in September 2024 for Rs 1.2 lakh. Under the scheme, she was allegedly promised six nights and seven days of accommodation annually at five-star hotels, according to a list provided by the company.

Subsequently, the complainant approached the company in 2024 to book a hotel in Chandigarh, but she said that the company offered her hotels that did not meet the promised five-star standard. Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant moved the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation. The main grievance of the complainant was that the opposite party did not provide the hotels according to the list provided to the complainant.

The commission examined the membership certificate, the list of hotels, the package’s terms and conditions, and WhatsApp conversations between the parties. The complainant also placed on record the legal notice issued by her to the company and its reply.

In its reply to the legal notice, the company had said that the package covered both three-star and five-star hotels, depending on availability on its portal.

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The commission noted that the evidence established that the company had failed to accommodate the complainant in hotels in accordance with the terms of the luxury holiday package. “We are of the view that offering a hotel in place of luxury accommodation amounts to substantial deviation from the service for which the complainant paid consideration,” the commission said.

It further noted that the company had failed to appear before it to contest the allegations and had been proceeded against ex parte. The complainant’s evidence, supported by documentary records and her affidavit, therefore remained unchallenged.

The commission thus directed the company to refund Rs 1.2 lakh and also pay Rs 5,000 for mental pain, agony and harassment, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Travel agencies must provide accommodation in accordance with the package terms and the standard promised to consumers. Offering inferior hotels instead of the promised luxury accommodation amounts to deficiency in service.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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