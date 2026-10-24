Prepaid holiday package fails to provide ‘luxury hotel stay’, woman wins Rs 1.3 lakh

“In view of the facts and circumstances it is established that opposite party no.1 has failed to provide the service in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Luxury Holiday Pre Paid Package purchased by the complainant. The same constitutes deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party no.1,” the order dated October 12 read.
Case before the commission
The complainant said that she had purchased a five-year membership from the agency in September 2024 for Rs 1.2 lakh. Under the scheme, she was allegedly promised six nights and seven days of accommodation annually at five-star hotels, according to a list provided by the company.
Subsequently, the complainant approached the company in 2024 to book a hotel in Chandigarh, but she said that the company offered her hotels that did not meet the promised five-star standard. Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant moved the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation. The main grievance of the complainant was that the opposite party did not provide the hotels according to the list provided to the complainant.
The commission examined the membership certificate, the list of hotels, the package’s terms and conditions, and WhatsApp conversations between the parties. The complainant also placed on record the legal notice issued by her to the company and its reply.
In its reply to the legal notice, the company had said that the package covered both three-star and five-star hotels, depending on availability on its portal.
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The commission noted that the evidence established that the company had failed to accommodate the complainant in hotels in accordance with the terms of the luxury holiday package. “We are of the view that offering a hotel in place of luxury accommodation amounts to substantial deviation from the service for which the complainant paid consideration,” the commission said.
It further noted that the company had failed to appear before it to contest the allegations and had been proceeded against ex parte. The complainant’s evidence, supported by documentary records and her affidavit, therefore remained unchallenged.
The commission thus directed the company to refund Rs 1.2 lakh and also pay Rs 5,000 for mental pain, agony and harassment, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.
Takeaway
Travel agencies must provide accommodation in accordance with the package terms and the standard promised to consumers. Offering inferior hotels instead of the promised luxury accommodation amounts to deficiency in service.
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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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