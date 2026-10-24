Prepaid holiday package fails to provide ‘luxury hotel stay’, woman wins Rs 1.3 lakh

A consumer commission in Punjab recently directed a travel agency to refund Rs 1.2 lakh to a woman, besides Rs 10,000 in compensation and costs, after she alleged that it failed to provide luxury hotel accommodation as promised under a prepaid holiday package.

President Jot Naranjan Singh Gill and members Sarita Garg and Kanwaljeet Singh of the Sangrur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the failure to provide the service as per the terms and conditions of the luxury holiday package purchased by the complainant amounted to a deficiency in service.

“In view of the facts and circumstances it is established that opposite party no.1 has failed to provide the service in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Luxury Holiday Pre Paid Package purchased by the complainant. The same constitutes deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party no.1,” the order dated October 12 read.