Holiday firm ‘denies’ hotel booking, delays membership refund, man wins Rs 1 lakh

The commission held that once the company accepted the complainant's membership cancellation request, it was bound to honour the 90-day refund timeline. (AI-generated image)

A Delhi district consumer commission has held a holiday company guilty of deficiency in service for allegedly failing to refund a member’s fees after denying them holiday bookings, and directed the firm to refund Rs 80,000 along with interest.

President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and member Rashmi Bansal also ordered Rs 15,000 compensation, Rs 10,000 and litigation costs to the complainant.

“The opposite party accepted/processed the cancellation request but failed to complete the consequential refund within the stipulated period. In these circumstances, retention of the complainant’s money beyond the period contractually stipulated for refund cannot be justified. The opposite party is accordingly liable to refund the amount of Rs 80,000 acknowledged by it as having been received towards the membership,” the commission said on September 24.