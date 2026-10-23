Roller hockey player ‘late for tournament’ due to flight delays, father wins Rs 1 lakh

A Punjab consumer commission recently directed an airline to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a man after flight delays allegedly caused him and his daughter to reach Visakhapatnam late for a national-level roller hockey tournament.
“The present complaint is partly allowed against the opposite party No. 1 (airline) and the opposite party No. 1 is directed to pay an amount of Rs 1,00,000 on account of compensation for causing mental torture, agony and harassment suffered by the complainant…,” the order dated October 6 stated.
What was the case?
According to the complainant, he had booked tickets for himself and his daughter to travel from Chandigarh to Visakhapatnam on December 4, 2025, through a travel agency. The tickets were booked for connecting flights from Chandigarh to Hyderabad and then Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.
The complainant said that the Chandigarh flight was scheduled to depart at 6.25 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.55 am, while the connecting flight was scheduled to depart at 11.50 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 1.05 pm. It was alleged that the first flight was delayed by approximately three hours, while the connecting flight was delayed by around seven hours.
The delay was particularly consequential for his daughter, who was a goalkeeper for the Punjab roller hockey skating team (cadet) and was travelling to participate in the national championship. The complainant said participating players were required to report by 4 pm on December 4. However, he and his daughter allegedly reached Visakhapatnam only around 8 pm.
He alleged that the delay caused severe physical exhaustion, mental trauma, and emotional distress to his daughter, directly impairing her ability to perform at her optimum level in a national-level tournament.
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The airline contested the complaint, and said that the flights had been delayed for operational reasons beyond its control. It said the Chandigarh–Hyderabad flight was delayed by approximately 140 minutes and the Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam flight by around 422 minutes. The airline argued that the delays arose from factors inherent in aviation operations and that passenger safety and operational integrity remained its priority. It also stated that the complainant and her daughter successfully boarded the flights and reached their desired destination without raising any dispute or concern.
The commission found that the airline had failed to produce cogent and reliable evidence establishing valid reasons for the delays or showing that adequate assistance had been provided to the affected passengers. “The opposite party No. 1 has failed to produce any cogent, reliable and trustworthy evidence to prove the fact that in case of inordinate delays (which is admitted by the opposite party No. 1) such passengers were provided necessary proper information, hospitality, food, accommodation, transport etc., as per standard laid down protocols/guidelines of the opposite party No. 1…,” the commission noted.
The commission, thus, held the airline guilty for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice observing that it failed to perform its obligations in the given situation. It therefore directed the airline to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 15,000 towards litigation expenses.
Takeaway
Airlines must provide timely information, adequate assistance and reasonable alternative arrangements to passengers facing prolonged flight delays.
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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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