Roller hockey player ‘late for tournament’ due to flight delays, father wins Rs 1 lakh

A Punjab consumer commission recently directed an airline to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a man after flight delays allegedly caused him and his daughter to reach Visakhapatnam late for a national-level roller hockey tournament.

President Ashish Kumar Grover and members Urmila Kumari and Navdeep Kumar Garg of the Barnala District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the airline was unable to show any valid reason for the delay and noted that the complainant and his daughter were not accommodated on an earlier flight that would have enabled them to catch their connecting flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

“The present complaint is partly allowed against the opposite party No. 1 (airline) and the opposite party No. 1 is directed to pay an amount of Rs 1,00,000 on account of compensation for causing mental torture, agony and harassment suffered by the complainant…,” the order dated October 6 stated.