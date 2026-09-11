Hired at 16, fired after 19 years: Patna High Court quashes teacher’s termination

Patna High Court noted that the teacher had pursued correction of her date of birth after receiving the duplicate matriculation certificate. (Image generated using AI)

A Bihar government teacher who was just 16 years and five months old when she was appointed in 2003 has had her termination in 2022 quashed by the Patna High Court, which held that her underage appointment could, at best, be treated as an irregularity, not a reason to punish her 19 years later.

Justices Mohit Kumar Shah and Sourendra Pandey were hearing Mala Kumari’s appeal against an August 9, 2023 order that had dismissed her challenge to her termination and the state appellate authority’s November 4, 2022 order.

“It would be inequitable and a travesty of justice if we allow the concerned State authorities to initiate departmental proceedings…neither there has been any concealment on the part of the appellant nor the appellant has engaged in any sort of forgery…The appellant cannot be punished in the year 2022, i.e. after lapse of more than 19 years since her appointment,” the court said on September 9, holding that the authorities should have verified her documents when she was appointed instead of taking punitive action nearly two decades later.