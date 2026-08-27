Himachal high court strikes down state’s role in agri university V-C picks

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday allowed two petitions challenging amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, and struck down provisions that gave the state government a decisive role in appointing vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of the state’s agricultural universities. The court also held that a 2025 amendment to the Act was unconstitutional and ordered a fresh selection process for two V-Cs strictly under University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Ranjan Sharma passed the judgment while hearing petitions filed by Narender Kumar Sankhyan and Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan. They challenged the amendments relating to the appointment of vice-chancellors of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

The court held that the 2025 amendment to Section 23(4)—it inserted the words “on the aid and advice of the government”, and substituted Section 24 of the principal Act to subordinate the appointment of vice-chancellor to the aid and advice of the state government—was beyond the state’s legislative competence.

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In a 109-page order, the bench categorically held that the amendment was “in violation of the UGC Regulations, 2018” and declared it “ultra vires the Constitution of India and the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.” It accordingly ordered that the amended provisions be “struck down, quashed and set aside”.

The court also invalidated Rules 2, 3 and 4 of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Rules, 2026, notified on January 6, 2026. The bench found these provisions repugnant to and in direct conflict with Regulation 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018, holding them to be beyond the competence of the state legislature and declaring them “illegal, ultra vires, void ab initio”.

Begin fresh V-C recruitment process: Court

The court quashed the advertisements dated February 26, 2026, inviting applications for the vice-chancellor posts in the two universities. It also directed the state and the chancellor to “initiate and complete a fresh process expeditiously” for selection and appointment of the vice-chancellors.

“The respondent-State and the Chancellor are directed to initiate and complete a fresh process expeditiously in the interest of Universities for the selection and appointment of the Vice-Chancellor in both Universities strictly in accordance with the eligibility criteria, composition of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, including the nominee of the Chairman, UGC, and exclusion of persons connected with the University and procedures mandated under Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018, but with insertion of nominee of ICAR, in addition, if so desired/required,” the bench said.

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The court also specifically directed that the committee must include the nominee of the UGC chairman and exclude persons connected with the university. At the same time, it permitted the inclusion of an I-CAR nominee, if desired or required.

The bench concluded that both writ petitions stood allowed and disposed of, along with pending miscellaneous applications.