‘Survivor would be ultimate loser’: Himachal Pradesh High Court quashes rape case against man as couple marries

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that offences like rape with minor are undoubtedly heinous and require consideration of societal interest. (AI-generated image)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently quashed a case against a man accused of raping a minor girl while noting that he had married the survivor and she would be the “ultimate loser” if the proceedings were allowed to continue.

In a March 20 ruling, Justice Sandeep Sharma said that the main accused had married the complainant, who had turned major, and the couple had a child now.

“No doubt, while accepting prayer for quashing of the FIR in heinous crime like rape, etc. interest of society at large is to be kept in mind rather than the interest of an individual, however .. interest of victim/prosecutrix appears to be of paramount importance, if is not protected and petitioner /accused is left to be prosecuted..the ultimate loser would be victim” the Himachal Pradesh High Court said in its order.