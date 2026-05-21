High Court stays Himachal government notification exempting Vigilance Bureau from RTI Act

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has stayed the state government’s notification exempting the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The state government had issued the notification on March 12, while the interim order was passed on May 19.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma issued notices to the state government, the Vigilance Bureau and other departments, seeking their response in the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled for June 24.
Challenging the government’s notification before the High Court, the petitioner argued that under Section 24(4) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, information can still be sought in cases involving serious allegations of corruption or human rights violations. The plea contended that the government’s decision violated the provisions of the RTI Act.
The state government, however, justified exempting the Vigilance Bureau from the RTI framework on the grounds that investigations into corruption cases often involve sensitive information. It argued that maintaining confidentiality was necessary to ensure investigations are not compromised.
According to the petitioner, a complaint naming 15 individuals had been submitted to the Vigilance Bureau, but action was initiated against only three persons. The petitioner then filed an RTI application seeking the status of the investigation.
In its reply dated May 2, the Vigilance Bureau informed the applicant that the Himachal Pradesh government, through its March 12, 2026 notification, had excluded the bureau from the ambit of the RTI Act.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed the High Court’s interim stay and launched a sharp attack on the state government’s functioning.
Thakur said the Chief Minister’s attempt to “shield corruption and authoritarian functioning” had failed after the High Court stayed the March 12 notification exempting the Vigilance Bureau from the RTI Act, 2005.
He claimed that the BJP had earlier warned the state government that such “authoritarian decisions” would not stand judicial scrutiny.