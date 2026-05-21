High Court stays Himachal government notification exempting Vigilance Bureau from RTI Act

The state government, however, justified exempting the Vigilance Bureau from the RTI framework on the grounds that investigations into corruption cases often involve sensitive information. (File Photo)

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has stayed the state government’s notification exempting the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The state government had issued the notification on March 12, while the interim order was passed on May 19.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma issued notices to the state government, the Vigilance Bureau and other departments, seeking their response in the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled for June 24.

Challenging the government’s notification before the High Court, the petitioner argued that under Section 24(4) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, information can still be sought in cases involving serious allegations of corruption or human rights violations. The plea contended that the government’s decision violated the provisions of the RTI Act.