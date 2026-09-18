Himachal Pradesh High Court asks review of pension commutation rules

Retired Himachal Pradesh government employees challenged Rule 10-A of the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, which requires pensioners opting for commutation to accept reduced monthly pensions for 15 years.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiSep 18, 2026 06:30 PM IST
commuted pension policy rule government himachal pradesh high courtThe court rejected a batch of petitions filed by retired government employees seeking early restoration of their full pension. (AI-generated Image)
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Emphasising that the government must act as a compassionate family head (“Karta”) rather than a private moneylender (“Sahookar”), the Himachal Pradesh High Court has urged the state to review its pension rules. Although the court dismissed pleas by retirees seeking to shorten the mandatory 15-year recovery period for commuted lump-sum advances, it called for an expert re-examination of the policy.

The court, however, rejected a batch of petitions filed by retired government employees seeking early restoration of their full pension, and upheld the statutory 15-year recovery period for commuted pensions. A commuted pension is a lump-sum cash advance you receive by giving up a portion of your future monthly pension.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur was dealing with a plea by retired government employees challenging the mandatory condition requiring them to wait 15 years after opting for pension commutation before their full monthly pension is restored.

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“The State should not act as a private Sahookar (Money Lender) but as a welfare State, like the Karta of the family consisting of the people of the State, and it must keep a balance in the interest of the government as well as retirees who have to be paid the commuted value of pension, and must examine the matter dispassionately and rationally to balance the equities, in consultation with all stakeholders, including retirees, the concerned finance department, pay commission, and other related departments of the State,” the court said on September 16.

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The court said that an expert committee must be constituted to submit its expert report/comments to the government along with necessary proposed changes, if any, so required, in a time-bound manner, whereupon the State must take final call as expeditiously as possible.

Retirees challenged 15-year pension recovery

A group of retired government employees in Himachal Pradesh filed a batch of petitions challenging Rule 10-A of the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981. Under this rule, retired employees who choose to receive a portion of their pension upfront as a tax-free lump sum (commutation) have their monthly pension reduced for 15 years before their full pension is restored.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Onkar Jairath along with Anshul Jairath, argued that the state recovers the full commuted amount plus interest within 10 to 12 years. Continuing the monthly deduction for the full 15 years results in excess recovery and unjust enrichment by the government.

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They pointed out that the multiplication factor used to calculate the lump sum was reduced, giving retirees smaller upfront payments. They stated that increased life expectancy means fewer retirees die before completing the recovery period, lowering the government’s financial risk.

The state contended that commutation is strictly voluntary; no employee is forced to take it. It was submitted that it is an upfront, tax-free lump sum benefit, not a loan.

Commutation not treated as loan: Order

The court observed that pension commutation is not a simple loan transaction or borrowing arrangement. Rather, it is an upfront, tax-free social security benefit voluntarily chosen by the retiree.

The court highlighted that the government assumes a significant financial risk. If a pensioner dies before the 15-year recovery period ends, the remaining unrecovered balance is completely waived off, and full family pension is paid to dependants without any deductions.

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The order noted that the pensioners consciously elected to receive the upfront lump sum with full knowledge of the statutory 15-year restoration rule. They cannot selectively accept the upfront monetary benefit while challenging the accompanying statutory terms later on.

“The fifteen-year restoration period must therefore be understood as an actuarial equilibrium designed for the pension system as a whole rather than a mathematical recovery period relatable to each retiree,” the ruling held.

The court said that the pensioners consciously elect to receive the upfront lump sum with full knowledge of the statutory 15-year restoration rule, and they cannot selectively accept the upfront monetary benefit while challenging the accompanying statutory terms later on.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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