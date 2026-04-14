‘Classic case of complex human ties’: Himachal Pradesh High Court refuses to cancel bail of rape accused

The survivor, who also had a child following the alleged sexual assault, was simultaneously pursuing a criminal case for sexual assault and a civil petition for maintenance for herself and her minor son. (Image generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Terming the matter a “classic case of a complex human relationship,” the Himachal Pradesh High Court recently declined to cancel the bail granted to a man accused of rape, observing that the survivor’s conduct reflected “parallel and inconsistent” legal actions.

Justice Virender Singh noted that the survivor, who also had a child now following the alleged sexual assault, was simultaneously pursuing a criminal case for sexual assault and a civil petition for maintenance for herself and her minor son.

Justice Virender Singh pronounced the order on April 9. Justice Virender Singh pronounced the order on April 9.

The survivor was seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to the accused in this matter, and also had filed a complaint before his employer seeking termination of his services.