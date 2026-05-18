‘Misunderstanding’: Himachal Pradesh High Court quashes rape FIR after woman, accused say will marry

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Observing that the case would only “unnecessarily widen” their rift, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she stated that it was a “misunderstanding” and they had decided to marry.
Noting that the woman is no longer interested in pursuing the case, Justice Sandeep Sharma held that continuing with the First Information Report (FIR) and related proceedings would serve no purpose.
“Since complainant…has categorically stated on oath before this court that FIR is result of misunderstanding and nothing happened against her wishes coupled with the fact that petitioner as well as complainant want to solemnize marriage, no fruitful purpose would be served in case FIR sought to be quashed as well as consequential proceedings, are not quashed, rather that would unnecessarily widen the rift inter-se parties,” the May 15 order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court noted.
Justice Sandeep Sharma quashed the case against the man accused of sexual assault on May 15.
‘False promise of marriage’
The complainant alleged that she met the petitioner in August 2024, when she went to Ladraur Academy for police recruitment, and he was there for Army recruitment.
The complainant alleged that, thereafter, the both of them started meeting up and during that time, the petitioner sexually assaulted her against her wishes on several occasions the pretext of marriage.
She alleged that after inducing her into a relationship on the false promise of marriage, the petitioner refused to marry her.
However, when the police presented the chargesheet before the court, the parties said that they had settled the matter amicably.
Accepting compromise, ‘wrong message to society’
The key question before the Himachal Pradesh High Court was whether the FIR against the accused could be quashed in such a heinous offence that is not private in nature and has a serious impact on society.
The court emphasised that accepting such a settlement would send the wrong message to society, but it also took into account the compromise made by the parties, and the chances of conviction being remote and bleak.
Since the parties had compromised and the respondent was not interested any longer in pursuing the proceedings, there was no hindrance in accepting the prayer made on behalf of the petitioner for quashing of the FIR along with all proceedings, the Himachal Pradesh High Court said.
Additional Advocate General Rajan Kahol and others, appearing for the respondents, submitted before the Himachal Pradesh High Court that the complainant had entered into a compromise with the petitioner without any external pressure.
It was submitted that the FIR was a result of a misunderstanding, the petitioner had not committed any wrong, and had also apologised for his behaviour; therefore, the complainant did not wish to pursue the case any further.
Additionally, it was mentioned that she had no objection to quashing the FIR and consequential proceedings against the petitioner.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a woman’s plea challenging a decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had quashed her FIR under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means or a false promise to marry), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ) and 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More