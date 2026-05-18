‘Misunderstanding’: Himachal Pradesh High Court quashes rape FIR after woman, accused say will marry

The key question before the court was whether the FIR could be quashed in such a heinous offence that is not private in nature and has a serious impact on society. (AI-generated image)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Observing that the case would only “unnecessarily widen” their rift, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she stated that it was a “misunderstanding” and they had decided to marry.

Noting that the woman is no longer interested in pursuing the case, Justice Sandeep Sharma held that continuing with the First Information Report (FIR) and related proceedings would serve no purpose.

“Since complainant…has categorically stated on oath before this court that FIR is result of misunderstanding and nothing happened against her wishes coupled with the fact that petitioner as well as complainant want to solemnize marriage, no fruitful purpose would be served in case FIR sought to be quashed as well as consequential proceedings, are not quashed, rather that would unnecessarily widen the rift inter-se parties,” the May 15 order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court noted.