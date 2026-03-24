No complaint from the ‘insulted’: Himachal Pradesh High Court clears Congress leader TS Bharmouri over ‘remarks against PM’

The petitioner is a senior Congress leader who allegedly made the absurd and uncalled-for remarks against the Prime Minister of India.(Image generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: In a sharp critique of the prosecution’s stand, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against Congress leader Thakar Singh Bharmouri over an alleged remark against the Prime Minister, underscoring that no complaint was filed by the “insulted” person, while a BJP political worker lodged a vague case that was legally unsustainable.

Justice Sandeep Sharma was hearing a Congress leader’s plea, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him, which alleged that he intentionally made remarks against the Prime Minister in an attempt to promote feelings of enmity or hatred among the citizens of India.