Why Himachal Pradesh High Court reduced a Pocso convict’s sentence from 10 to 7 years

The offence was committed in October 2015. The appellant, who had just turned 18, was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMay 26, 2026 02:44 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Pocso caseSince the appellant had undergone more than seven-and-a-half years in custody, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered his immediate release. (File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has reduced the sentence of a man convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act from 10 years to seven years, while upholding his conviction in the case. The court noted that the possibility of a romantic relationship could not be ruled out, but clarified that the consent of a minor was legally immaterial under the Act.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma passed the order on Monday while hearing an appeal filed by Akshay Kumar against the judgment of the special judge, Kangra, delivered on September 24, 2020.

“At the time of commission of offence, appellant had attained the age of majority after his adolescent stage just a few months ago from the incident. Victim had to about one year to attain the age of discretion. Victim after the incident, accompanied the appellant, in a car along with the appellant and there were suggestions to marry the victim and appellant with each other and, therefore, possibility of romantic relationship between them cannot be ruled out,” the bench said. “However, for the minor age of victim, the consent was and is immaterial. The victim was adolescent, and for violating the minor girl, appellant has been treated as an offender and rightly so in view of provisions of Pocso Act,” the bench added.

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Kumar had been convicted under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act in connection with a First Information Report registered in Kangra district. He was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of payment of fine, he was to undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment. He was also sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, he had been acquitted of charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner, advocate Bhupinder Singh Ahuja, informed the court that the appeal was not being pressed on the merits of conviction but only on the quantum of sentence. It was argued that the offence had been committed in October 2015, when the minimum punishment prescribed under Section 4 of the Pocso Act was seven years. The minimum sentence was later enhanced to 10 years, effective August 16, 2019.

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Taking into account the facts and circumstances of the case, the court reduced the sentence to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000. Since the appellant had already undergone more than seven-and-a-half years in custody, the court ordered his immediate release if not required in any other case.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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