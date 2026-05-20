Himachal Pradesh High Court junks man’s custody plea for ‘close friend’: ‘No judicial sanctity to adulterous relationship’
Highlighting that judicial sanctity cannot be given to an adulterous relationship, the Himachal Pradesh High Court said is not for this court, as such, to intervene in matrimonial issues between woman and her husband.
Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Observing that judicial sanctity cannot be given to an “adulterous relationship”, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a man’s habeas corpus plea seeking custody of a married woman with whom he had an affair.
A bench of Justices Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi was hearing a habeas corpus plea of a close friend of a woman, praying that the woman be set free since he has received various messages from her and that she apprehends a threat from her husband and mother-in-law.
“Judicial sanctity cannot be given to an adulterous relationship which is apparently existing between the petitioner and the woman,” the court remarked on May 14.
Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi said that the petition is not maintainable in the present form, as admittedly the woman is living with her husband.
The bench added that it is not for this court, as such, to intervene in matrimonial issues between the woman and her husband.
‘Plea not maintainable, woman living with husband’
We are of the considered opinion that the petition is not maintainable in the present form, as admittedly the woman is living with her husband.
Though counsel has placed reliance upon the judgment of the apex court in Special Leave Petition (Criminal) titled as Devu G Nair v State of Kerala and others.
A perusal of the said judgment of the apex court would go on to show that it was not a case where the woman was married and living with her husband.
The issue was only regarding the relationship as such, and the woman was with her parents.
In such circumstances, the guidelines, as such, had been laid down to maintain the dignity of intimate partners and members of the LGBTQ communities in cases of illegal detention. Therefore, the said judgment is of no avail to the petitioner.
Case of plea from ‘close friend’
The petitioner approached the court seeking the custody of a woman, who is admittedly married to the man, and they also have a child from the said marriage. The petitioner, who claimed to be a close friend of the woman on that basis, has filed the present habeas corpus petition praying that the woman be set free on account of the fact that he has received various messages from her and that she apprehends a threat from her husband and mother-in-law.
During the course of arguments, when a query was put to the petitioner as to whether he was in a physical relationship with the woman, it has come forth that there was also a live-in relationship, and an alleged agreement dated December, 17, 2025, has been placed on record.
Other court’s rulings on adulterous relationship
The Karnataka High Court has ruled that if a wife separates from her husband due to his alleged extramarital relationship, such a move constitutes “justified withdrawal” from cohabitation rather than “desertion,” provided the plea is substantiated.
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A division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha, in an order dated April 28, noted, “Allegations of extramarital relationship, if proved, have a direct and substantial bearing on the issue of desertion. A spouse cannot be compelled, either in law or in equity, to cohabit with a partner who is simultaneously maintaining a relationship with another person.”
The bench emphasised that such conduct negates any animus deserendi (the intention to end cohabitation permanently) on the part of the wife. “The law does not require a spouse to remain in a matrimonial relationship when the other spouse’s conduct renders cohabitation unreasonable, unsafe, or undignified,” the court added.
The Uttarakhand High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea for a DNA test of his minor child to substantiate allegations of his wife’s adultery, holding that such an action would constitute an unwarranted intrusion into the child’s privacy and dignity.
A bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Pankaj Purohit rejected the appeal against an order passed by a family court whereby the application by the husband seeking permission for conducting a DNA examination was rejected.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
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Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More