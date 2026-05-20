Himachal Pradesh High Court junks man’s custody plea for ‘close friend’: ‘No judicial sanctity to adulterous relationship’

The Himachal Pradesh High Court was hearing a plea of a man claiming to be a close friend of a married woman and alleged that she has been harassed by her husband and in-laws. (AI-generated Image)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Observing that judicial sanctity cannot be given to an “adulterous relationship”, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a man’s habeas corpus plea seeking custody of a married woman with whom he had an affair.

A bench of Justices Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi was hearing a habeas corpus plea of a close friend of a woman, praying that the woman be set free since he has received various messages from her and that she apprehends a threat from her husband and mother-in-law.

“Judicial sanctity cannot be given to an adulterous relationship which is apparently existing between the petitioner and the woman,” the court remarked on May 14.