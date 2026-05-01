Himachal Pradesh High Court slams husband for using ‘settlement’ claim to dodge maintenance after evicting wife

The wife alleged that she was compelled to leave the shared household and sought protection under the Domestic Violence Act and custody of her minor daughter. (AI-generated image)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a husband’s plea seeking to stall the execution of a 15-year-old maintenance order, which was set aside after the parties reached a settlement, while noting that the husband had benefitted from the compromise but the wife and her minor child were turned out of the house.

Justice Romesh Verma was hearing the husband’s plea challenging the execution of the maintenance order, which was originally passed in 2011, on the grounds that it was not maintainable because of a prior compromise reached between the parties.

“The petitioner himself obtained the benefit of the said compromise; however, in order to defeat the rights of the respondent, as also to get rid of paying the amount of maintenance to her, the respondent and her minor child were turned out of the house. Neither they are being paid maintenance, nor they are being maintained with dignity and honour,” the Himachal Pradesh High Court said on April 27.