Himachal High Court halts operation of anti-hail guns in Himachal apple belt: ‘affects rain pattern’

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government put an immediate halt on the operation of anti-hail guns across the state for at least one year, while observing that concerns raised by orchardists over excessive rainfall and damage to adjoining apple-growing areas appear to “stand substantiated”.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi issued the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), initiated suo motu by the court, following representations from apple growers who have complained that anti-hail guns were impacting the rainfall and hail patterns.
Anti-hail guns are shock-wave generating machines used by some horticulturists with the objective of preventing crop damage by disrupting the formation of hailstones in clouds.
The Court took note of an affidavit filed by the Director of Horticulture, which stated that heavy and prolonged rainfall was observed when the hail-control system was operational for more than an hour.
“It is apparent…the concerns raised in the representation, that operation of anti-hail guns could push clouds towards adjoining orchard areas, resulting in excessive rainfall and hail in neighbouring locations, stand substantiated in the circumstances,” the bench observed.
It directed that two anti-hail guns installed by the government at Deorighat and Bareonghat in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district is not operated till “further orders”. It also directed the government to issue instructions prohibiting the operation of privately owned anti-hail guns anywhere in the state.
“The system should remain non-operational for at least one year,” the Bench said, while directing the authorities to examine whether surrounding areas benefit after the guns are stopped.
Earlier, appearing for the State, Additional Advocate General Gobind Korla, submitted in the court that Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, was conducting a study to assess the efficacy and impact of anti-hail guns. It was submitted that the study would require at least another four years before reaching a definitive conclusion.
In view of the duration required for the study, the Court impleaded the university through its Registrar as a respondent and issued notice to it, returnable within four weeks. The Bench further directed the State to file a response specifically addressing whether stopping the operation of the anti-hail guns results in any benefit to areas in the neighbourhood or vicinity of Deorighat and Bareonghat.
The Court also noted that the representation before it referred to alleged adverse effects associated with anti-hail guns in Mexico, Romania and other countries. It directed the Himachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive response dealing with the available global studies as well as the impact of anti-hail guns in the state.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 8, 2026.