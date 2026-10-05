Himachal High Court halts operation of anti-hail guns in Himachal apple belt: ‘affects rain pattern’

Anti-hail guns are shock-wave generating machines used by some horticulturists with the objective of preventing crop damage by disrupting the formation of hailstones in clouds. (Express Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government put an immediate halt on the operation of anti-hail guns across the state for at least one year, while observing that concerns raised by orchardists over excessive rainfall and damage to adjoining apple-growing areas appear to “stand substantiated”.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi issued the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), initiated suo motu by the court, following representations from apple growers who have complained that anti-hail guns were impacting the rainfall and hail patterns.

Anti-hail guns are shock-wave generating machines used by some horticulturists with the objective of preventing crop damage by disrupting the formation of hailstones in clouds.