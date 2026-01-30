Himachal Pradesh High Court grants bail to woman accused of confining Dalit boy in cowshed, abetting death

The Himachal Pradesh High Court was hearing the plea of a woman who was accused of demanding a "sacrificial goat" for the boy who later poisoned himself.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 11:50 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court Dalit Boy death caseThe Himachal Pradesh granted bail to the woman noting that she cannot be in custody indefinitely. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to a woman in a case involving allegations that a Dalit boy was confined in a cowshed and later died by suicide, observing that, being a woman, she is entitled to “special consideration” and cannot be detained for an “indefinite period” during the trial.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the bail plea of the woman, who belongs to the upper caste (Rajput) and was charged in connection with the death of a 12-year-old Dalit boy, who became unconscious after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in September 2025 and later died during treatment.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla POCSO minor child DNA Dalit boy death Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the status report filed before the court is “highly vague”. (Image is enhanced using AI)

It was alleged that the woman, along with two or three other persons, beat and locked the minor in a cow shed, claiming that the child had touched her house and would not be released until a “sacrificial goat” was brought.

“The petitioner, being a woman, is entitled to special consideration, and she cannot be detained for an indefinite period during the trial,” the court said while allowing her plea.

Earlier, the court had dismissed her anticipatory bail in October, slamming the police for not invoking the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at the very outset when the child’s father lodged a complaint on September 17, 2025.

Findings

  • The court also referred to the status report filed by the police in the present case, but found it “highly vague” with no mention of the facts of the case.
  • The charge-sheet records that the child was locked inside a cow shed, from where he escaped by breaking the mesh of a ventilator, which was verified by a forensic expert’s report.
  • The court noted that the child belonged to a Scheduled Caste, whereas the petitioner does not belong to the Scheduled Caste.
  • It was alleged that the petitioner demanded a “sacrificial goat” to purify her house; however, the charge sheet does not indicate that any such custom was prevalent in the area, and therefore, this allegation would not assist the prosecution.
  • The court also observed that if the petitioner believed that the touch of the child had polluted her house, confining the child inside the house appeared contradictory.
  • All these circumstances, the court held, raise a prima facie doubt regarding the prosecution’s version.

Arguments

Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Ajay Kochhar argued that the woman was named as an abettor for the commission of the suicide by the child; however, these allegations are false, and there is no material on record to connect her with the crime. The other key arguments were:

  • She had not instigated the death of the child, and the police investigated the matter in a biased manner due to political pressure.
  • Being a woman, she is entitled to bail, highlighting that the police have filed the charge sheet, and no fruitful purpose would be served by detaining her in custody.
Also Read | Telangana High Court quashes SC/ST Act case citing lack of ‘intention to humiliate’
  • It was emphasised that she would abide by the terms and conditions of the bail.

On the contrary, the state’s counsel, additional advocate general Lokender Kutlehria and the informant’s counsel, advocate Raju Ram Rahi, stated that the petitioner had beaten the child because he had touched her house, which shows caste-based discrimination being practised by her. The other key arguments were:

Story continues below this ad
  • There is a resentment in the locality because of the petitioner’s conduct.
  • The petitioner had intimidated the informant’s family members, and an FIR was registered regarding this fact.
  • The petitioner would intimidate the witnesses in case of her release on bail.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement