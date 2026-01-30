Himachal Pradesh High Court grants bail to woman accused of confining Dalit boy in cowshed, abetting death

The Himachal Pradesh granted bail to the woman noting that she cannot be in custody indefinitely. (Image is created using AI)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to a woman in a case involving allegations that a Dalit boy was confined in a cowshed and later died by suicide, observing that, being a woman, she is entitled to “special consideration” and cannot be detained for an “indefinite period” during the trial.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was hearing the bail plea of the woman, who belongs to the upper caste (Rajput) and was charged in connection with the death of a 12-year-old Dalit boy, who became unconscious after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in September 2025 and later died during treatment.

It was alleged that the woman, along with two or three other persons, beat and locked the minor in a cow shed, claiming that the child had touched her house and would not be released until a “sacrificial goat” was brought.