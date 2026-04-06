‘Else, she’ll have to raise baby alone’: Himachal Pradesh High Court grants bail to man who married 16-year-old

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the girl is two months short of attaining the age of 17. (Image generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently granted bail to an accused who allegedly married a 16-year-old girl and fathered a child, observing that his continued custody would leave the minor mother alone to raise the infant, disrupting the family and causing trauma to the child.

Justice Sandeep Sharma noted that the police arrested the man after receiving information from a hospital on January 15, 2026, that a minor girl had been brought in for the delivery of a child.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the girl is two months short of attaining the age of 17, while hearing the bail application of the man who has been in custody since January 2026.