Contractor cannot be disqualified solely for having work in hand above Rs 100 crore, says Himachal High Court

The high court issued notice to the State and listed the matter for further hearing on August 18. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday observed that a government contractor cannot be disqualified solely on the ground of having ongoing works worth more than Rs 100 crore, while adding that the state is at liberty to assess a bidder’s performance capabilities before awarding contracts.

The observation came from a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi while hearing a writ petition filed by Una-based government contractor M/s Om Prakash Sharma and Sons challenging the cancellation of a tender.

Opposing interim relief, the State argued that the petitioner had failed to complete several ongoing projects and was already overburdened with work.