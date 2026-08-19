Himachal High Court puts forest land diversion proposals for roads in abeyance

The court’s intervention assumes significance in the backdrop of a June 24 notiofication issued by the state government on the processing of 2,183 pending road projects involving forest land. (file photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed that all proposals seeking forest clearance for construction or tarring of roads to ecologically fragile areas be kept in abeyance with immediate effect, expressing concern that “improved motorable access” was increasing tourist pressure, environmental degradation and tree felling in such areas.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia issued the direction after taking suo motu cognizance of the issue and turning it into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The Bench, also comprising Justice Bipin Chander Negi, in the order issued on August 17, specifically directed that “in case there are any such proposals for forest clearance regarding laying of new roads to the sites in question or tarring of the same, the same shall be kept in abeyance.”