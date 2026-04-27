No valid marriage? Can’t deny pension: Himachal Pradesh High Court grants benefit to woman citing long cohabitation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that the marriage of the woman with the employee had earlier been held to be a illegal by the family court. (AI-generated image)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has held that a woman who had cohabited with a late employee for well over two decades cannot be denied family pension despite the absence of a valid marriage, observing that such a relationship may be “illegal” but not “immoral”.

Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi noted that the employee had been working in the state electricity board and observed that the object of providing family pension cannot be different from the object of providing maintenance.

Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi held that the woman, who is “financially weak and economically dependent”, is entitled to the grant of family pension. Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi held that the woman, who is “financially weak and economically dependent”, is entitled to the grant of family pension.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court bench, on April 25, was hearing an appeal filed by a woman challenging the April 3, 2025, order, whereby her claim for family pension in respect of the late employee, claimed to be her husband, was rejected.