‘Worst degradation’: Himachal Pradesh High Court denies bail to 2 women who lured girls, forced them into prostitution

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Observing that inducing a person to become a sex worker for money is the worst degradation of humanity, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail plea of two women accused of inducing and forcing girls into prostitution in Manali.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla was dealing with the plea of two women booked under sections pertaining to trafficking of persons and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). “Inducing a person to become a sex worker for getting money is the worst degradation of humanity and objectifies the human body,” the high court said on March 11.
The order added that the rescued girls specifically stated that they were brought by the petitioners and other persons with an assurance to get them job of household help, but they were pushed into prostitution.
The court said that releasing the petitioners on bail would encourage other persons to do so and would harm society.
What was the case?
The matter originated from a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Manali Police Station for offenses under Section 143(3) (trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 (punishment for living on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (procuring, inducing or taking woman or girl for the sake of prostitution.) of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).
According to the prosecution, the police received secret information on December 22, 2025, regarding sex workers operating at Mall Road and the Manali Bus Stand.
The police organised a trap involving decoys and independent witnesses, providing marked currency notes totalling Rs 5,000.
Upon receiving a signal, the police raided the spot and apprehended the petitioners along with several other individuals.
The rescued girls alleged they had been brought from Punjab under the pretext of being provided household cleaning jobs, only to be forced into prostitution.
Marked currency notes used in the sting operation were recovered from the possession of the accused.
Appearing for the two women petitioners, senior advocate Bimal Gupta submitted that the petitioners are innocent and they were falsely implicated.
He stated that the girls had not made any complaint to any person, and the statements made by them that the petitioners had forced them into prostitution cannot be believed. They were major and free to act as per their wishes.
He further submitted that the petitioners have minor children, and there is no one to look after them.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla said releasing the petitioners on bail would be harmful to society.
State’s stand
Appearing for the state, Deputy Advocate General Ajit Sharma submitted that the petitioners had indulged in immoral trafficking.
He further submitted that they were living on the earnings of prostitution, which is evident from the recovery of the marked currency notes.
He stated that the petitioners would indulge in the commission of similar offences in case of their release on bail.
‘Petitioners indulged in commission of heinous offence’
The status report shows that the police had apprehended Sandeep Kaur, Santosh, Kavita Khatoon, Vishwa Dev, Suraj, R, A, F, and S.
The police also recovered the currency notes handed over to the decoys from the possession of Santosh, Sandeep Kaur, Kavita Khatoon, Vishwa Dev, and Suraj.
The rescued girls stated that Santosh, Sandeep Kuar and Kavita Khatoon had brought them on the pretext of getting the job of household help, but they were forced into prostitution.
Section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, punishes a person who induces another to engage in prostitution.
Therefore, the section deals with not only the forcible acts but the inducement as well.
These statements prima facie satisfy the requirements of Section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.
It was submitted that all the girls were major and they could not have been forced into immoral trafficking. This submission will not help the petitioners.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More