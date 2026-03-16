‘Worst degradation’: Himachal Pradesh High Court denies bail to 2 women who lured girls, forced them into prostitution

The trial is yet to commence, and the victims can’t make a free and fair disclosure if the petitioners are released, the Himachal Pradesh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: Observing that inducing a person to become a sex worker for money is the worst degradation of humanity, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail plea of two women accused of inducing and forcing girls into prostitution in Manali.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was dealing with the plea of two women booked under sections pertaining to trafficking of persons and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). “Inducing a person to become a sex worker for getting money is the worst degradation of humanity and objectifies the human body,” the high court said on March 11.