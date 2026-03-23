Why Himachal High Court refused to punish newspaper editor for ‘defaming’ IAS officer over corruption charges

Good faith and bona fide belief are defences available to the accused charged with the offence of defamation, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court upheld the acquittal of the chief editor of Him Himwanti newspaper, ruling that publication made in truth, good faith without intent to harm does not constitute defamation under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice Sandeep Sharma was hearing a man’s plea challenging the trial court’s decision to acquit a chief editor who allegedly published false-levelled corruption charges, defaming him in the estimation of colleagues, relatives, subordinates and the general public.

The order noted on March 20 that “it is not defamation to express in good faith any opinion whatsoever respecting the conduct of a public servant in the discharge of his public functions.”