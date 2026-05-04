80,000 victims, Rs 2,000 crore trail: Himachal Pradesh High Court denies bail to accused in massive crypto-MLM fraud

Himachal Pradesh High Court news: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a man allegedly involved in a massive cryptocurrency-based Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) scam, asserting that economic offences are grave and affect the nation as a whole.
Justice Sushil Kukreja was dealing with a plea of a man involved in a fraudulent scheme that allegedly defrauded over 80,000 investors of an estimated investment of Rs 2,000 crore.
Justice Sushil Kukreja found that the petitioner handled cryptocurrency-based transactions without providing any satisfactory explanation regarding the utilisation of the funds.
“Economic offences are considered grave offences as they affect the economy of the country as a whole, and such offences having a deep-rooted conspiracy and involving huge loss of public funds are to be viewed seriously,” the Himachal Pradesh High Court said on April 30.
“The investigation prima facie reveals that thousands of investors have fallen victim to this fraudulent scheme, as more than 80,000 investors have contributed over the past years with a total investment of around Rs 2,000 crores, and there is an estimated loss of Rs 500 crores to the investors,” Justice Kukreja said.
Background
The case originated from complaints involving platforms such as Korvio, Voscrow, and Hypenext. According to the prosecution, these entities lured the public by promising to double investments through virtual currencies and fake websites.
While initial returns were paid to build trust, the distribution of funds was abruptly stopped in late 2021. As per the complainant, the accused persons, in connivance with one another, and by developing fake websites and showing fake coins, embezzled a huge amount.
The investigation revealed a sophisticated operation where promoters used “cool calculation and deliberate design” to embezzle public funds. Several high-level accused fled to Dubai before the registration of the First Information Report (FIR), prompting the issuance of lookout circulars. One of the accused was eventually detained at IGI Airport, New Delhi, in December 2025.
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‘Such economic offences impact common man’
The nature and seriousness of an economic offence and its impact on society are always important considerations in such a case, and those aspects must be squarely dealt with by the court while passing an order on bail applications, the Himachal Pradesh High Court noted.
In such types of offences, while granting bail, the court has to keep in mind, inter alia, the larger interest of the public and the state.
The law relating to bail in a case of economic offences is more or less settled in the decisions of the Supreme Court.
As per the status report, the role of the petitioner in the Korvio, Voscrow, DGT and Hypernext platforms was substantial, the Himachal Pradesh High Court pointed out.
The analysis of backend data, payout records and statements of witnesses showed that the petitioner had actively participated in the promotion of the fraudulent schemes and had facilitated the registration of a large number of ID’s under his network.
Prima facie, considering the role played by the petitioner in the entire episode, the impact of such economic offences on society, particularly on the common man who has been lured to make investments, merely because some of the co-accused persons have been enlarged on bail, this court is not inclined to release the petitioner on bail at this stage in the larger interests of the public and the state.
As per the status report, the petitioner is accused of economic offences of a huge magnitude, the Himachal Pradesh High Court found.
The investigation qua the petitioner was complete, and a chargesheet was filed against him before the learned designated court, which details the role of the petitioners.
It was also found that the petitioner collected money from several investors and handled cryptocurrency-based transactions without providing any satisfactory explanation regarding the utilisation of these funds.
The investigation revealed that the petitioner was a close associate of the main accused, Subhash Sharma, and he was the top liner in the chain.
He lured many people from the state and other parts of the country into the scheme.
Some of the top liners, including the main accused Subhash Sharma, have absconded and moved out of India.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More