‘Prison would affect his studies’: Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to Shimla student caught with 350 gram of charas

“The petitioner is a student, and his continued detention in prison would affect his studies adversely,” the court said on March 5.
Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the bail cannot be denied as punishment without trial. (Image enhanced using AI)
The order added that, being the first offender, he is entitled to reform himself, and his continued detention in prison would adversely affect the chances of his reformation, as he would be in contact with hardened criminals in jail.
