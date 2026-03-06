‘Prison would affect his studies’: Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to Shimla student caught with 350 gram of charas

The Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to a student in a NDPS Act case, observing that continued detention would harm his studies and bail cannot be denied as punishment without trial.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiMar 6, 2026 06:16 PM IST
himachal pradesh high court ndps case student bailThe Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to a student arrested under the NDPS Act in a charas possession case. (Image generated using AI)
Noting that a petitioner is a “student”, and his continued detention in prison would affect his “studies” adversely, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a student who was arrested in connection with the recovery of charas.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was dealing with a plea of a student seeking bail in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The petitioner is a student, and his continued detention in prison would affect his studies adversely,” the court said on March 5.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla Justice Rakesh Kainthla noted that the bail cannot be denied as punishment without trial. (Image enhanced using AI)

The order added that, being the first offender, he is entitled to reform himself, and his continued detention in prison would adversely affect the chances of his reformation, as he would be in contact with hardened criminals in jail.

Highlighting that his home is in the town, the court said that the petitioner has roots in society, and there is no chance of his absconding.

Case of 356.280 grams of charas possession

  • The petitioner was arrested on January 8, 2026, following a police raid on a paying guest accommodation in Summer Hill, Shimla.
  • Acting on secret information that narcotics were being sold, police searched the premises and recovered the contraband from a room occupied by the petitioner and three others.
  • The petitioner sought bail on the grounds that he was a student with no criminal antecedents and that the charas was brought to the room by a co-accused.
  • This claim was notably supported by the police’s own status report, which stated that co-accussed had admitted to bringing the drugs—a statement confirmed by the other occupants.
  • Sunil Dutt Gautam, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner is innocent and that he was falsely implicated.
  • He further submitted that the petitioner is a student, and his continued detention in prison would adversely affect his studies.
  • Lokender Kutlehria, Additional Advocate General for the respondent/State submitted that the petitioner was present at the time of recovery of contraband.
  • He stated that  the charas is adversely affecting the young generation, and no leniency should be shown to the petitioner.

‘Bail can’t be denied as punishment without trial’

  • The petitioner was found in possession of 356.280 grams of charas, which is an intermediate quantity. Therefore, the rigours of Section 37 (offences to be cognisable and non-bailable) of the NDPS Act do not apply to the present case.
  • The status report also mentions that no other FIR is registered against the petitioner.
  • The petitioner does not have criminal antecedents, which would disentitle him from the concession of bail.
  • It was submitted that the charas is adversely affecting the young generation, and no leniency should be shown to the petitioner. This submission will not help the state.
  • The bail cannot be denied as punishment without trial, and if the prosecution can prove its case, the petitioner will suffer the consequences as per the law.
  • In view of the specific recital in the status report that charas belongs toco-accussed, the petitioner cannot be denied bail.
  • The petitioner has asserted that he is a permanent resident of the state of Himachal Pradesh, and he has deep roots in the society. This was not stated to be incorrect.
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
