‘Prison would affect his studies’: Himachal Pradesh High Court granted bail to Shimla student caught with 350 gram of charas

Noting that a petitioner is a “student”, and his continued detention in prison would affect his “studies” adversely, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a student who was arrested in connection with the recovery of charas.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was dealing with a plea of a student seeking bail in a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The petitioner is a student, and his continued detention in prison would affect his studies adversely,” the court said on March 5.

The order added that, being the first offender, he is entitled to reform himself, and his continued detention in prison would adversely affect the chances of his reformation, as he would be in contact with hardened criminals in jail.