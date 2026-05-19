Manali civic body carries bio-waste 300kms to Ambala for treatment; HC questions logic

Manali civic body Officer, representative of Haryana firm to appear before court on July 8 for hearing.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaMay 19, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Manali civic body carries bio-waste 300kms to Ambala for treatment; HC questions logicThe inspection report said that the mixed waste received at the Rangri plant from various hotspots was causing foul smell in the area, while proper odour and fly control systems were not in place. (File Photo/ Representational)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has criticised the Manali Municipal Council’s move for carrying over more than 300 kilometres of untreated waste to Haryana’s Ambala, and observed that it would only add to environmental pollution along the National Highway.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi, was hearing a matter — on May 15 — related to the unscientific disposal and treatment of legacy waste in Manali’s Rangri. “We do not appreciate the action as such of Municipal Council, Manali for carrying of the wet waste to Ambala, which is apparently over 300 kms away. Therefore, carrying wet waste to Ambala would further pollute the whole highway,” the bench observed.

The order came during the hearing of three collective matters pertaining to the unscientific disposal of legacy and solid waste at Rangri — which is around 3km from Manali.

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board’s (HPSPCB) inspection report, dated April 13, highlighted serious deficiencies in waste management operations which was carried out by Manali’s Municipal Council and private firm M/s Suntan Life Pvt Ltd — a Haryana-based company which operates in the waste collection, treatment and disposal activities.

The court has directed the Executive Officer (Manali, Municipal Council) along with an authorised representative of the private company to remain present on the next date of hearing.

Also Read | How Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 seek to tackle India’s burgeoning waste problem

The matter has now been listed for July 8, 2026.

Going heavily on the Manali civic body, the high court remarked, “The Municipal Corporation Manali had not achieved 100 per cent source segregation from the concerned area as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and wet waste was lying in open area without any treatment and generating leachate and one pit which was provided for leachate, is not functional. It is submitted that the unit is sending the wet waste to the bio-gas plant at Jatwar… Manali has not provided wet waste treatment plant.”

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Jatwar is a village near Shahzadpur block under Naraingarh subdivision in district Ambala — Jatwar is approximately 319km away from Manali.

It was also brought to the court’s notice that untreated leachate and waste was dumped near Gau Sadan close to the Beas river — with the leachate reportedly flowing directly into the river. Leachate collection pits were found empty and no proper treatment mechanism was in place.

The inspection report said that the mixed waste received at the Rangri plant from various hotspots was causing foul smell in the area, while proper odour and fly control systems were not in place. The report also revealed that against a total legacy waste stock of 78,464 tonnes, the Haryana-based company had processed only 32,778.46 tonnes till January 2026.

The bench took note of the fact that nearly 85 per cent of waste reaching the plant was mixed waste, while only 15 per cent was segregated at source. The court observed that the company was not carrying out bio-mining scientifically and was violating prescribed waste management guidelines.

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An official of the firm in Himachal told The Indian Express, “We transport the waste in the shape of compost from Manali to Ambala in Haryana because we don’t have the screening capacity to make the waste into the size of 6mm, which is ideal for agricultural purposes. The wet waste in the shape of compost is not transported everyday. It took around one month to convert the waste into compost and then transport it to Ambala. In Ambala and its nearby areas, the demand of the processed compost for agricultural purposes is very large.”

In view of these violations, environmental compensation of Rs 15.30 lakh was already imposed upon the Manali civic body for discharge of untreated leachate into the Beas river. Additionally, another environmental compensation of Rs 2,83,07,591 was levied upon the Municipal Council for unscientific disposal of solid waste at the concerned sites.

The HC also noted that both the Executive Officer of Manali civic body and representatives of the company had failed to deposit the environmental compensation amount despite being asked through a video communication dated February 26, 2026.

The counsel appearing for Municipal Council and the company sought time before the court to file a status report explaining the proposed measures to reduce the legacy waste burden.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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