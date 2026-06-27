‘Classic case of abject surrender by Kullu admn’: Himachal HC orders transfer of DC, SP, SDM

Court orders registration of an FIR and formation of an SIT to probe matter

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
6 min readShimlaJun 27, 2026 10:17 PM IST
HimachalRave parties were being organised under the guise of tourism at Kasol, Jibhi, Manali and other tourist destinations, where narcotic substances were openly consumed and sold under political patronage and administrative protection, a litigation alleged.
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Calling it “a classic case of abject surrender” by the district administration, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to transfer the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kullu within one week, holding that they had failed to maintain public order and had allegedly facilitated the organisation of large-scale rave parties in the Parvati Valley.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi also directed the state government to initiate departmental proceedings against the three officers. The bench also ordered registration of an FIR and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to probe the matter.

While listing the matter for compliance on August 6, the court also directed that an IPS officer be posted as SP, Kullu, who would also be a member of the SIT.

The court issued the directives on June 24 but the detailed order was released on Saturday.

The Bench observed that despite an adverse report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) on June 5 warning that granting permission for DJ and music may lead to narcotics consumption and trafficking, the SDM granted sound permission to party organisers Yashpal and Ishwar Singh on June 6.

“The present case is a classic case of abject surrender by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Kullu,” the bench said, adding that despite the high court being seized of the issue of rave parties in Kullu and Mandi since July 2025, the authorities had failed to discharge their duties.

The division bench passed the order while hearing a clutch of public interest litigations, including one filed by the Himalayan Environment Protection Society alleging that rave parties were being organised under the guise of tourism at Kasol, Jibhi, Manali and other tourist destinations, where narcotic substances were openly consumed and sold under political patronage and administrative protection. It was alleged that entry tickets to such parties range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7 lakh. Hearing the matter, the court had earlier sought details from the State government regarding FIRs, arrests, organisers and action taken against such events.

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The latest proceedings arose after media reports highlighted that thousands of revellers had gathered between June 7 and June 11 at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II near Kasol. According to the court, participants reportedly paid between Rs 10,000 and Rs 16,000 each to attend the event, with visitors arriving from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Delhi, Chandigarh and even Israel. The court, thereafter, sought reports from the DC, SP and the secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kullu.

The DLSA, in a report, submitted that revealed that the organisers had secured permission on June 6, despite an adverse report submitted a day earlier by the DSP. The DSP had specifically warned that the isolated venue was highly vulnerable to drug trafficking and consumption and other unlawful activities, and that the local police lacked adequate manpower to effectively monitor the event expected to attract over 3,000 participants.

Quoting the DLSA report, the court noted: “The area of the venue was sufficient to accommodate about 4,000 to 5,000 persons and there were 8 to 10 temporary toilets.” It further observed that two tourists were apprehended at the venue with cocaine and LSD, and that Russian national Daria Kuzminykh, who had performed as a DJ at the event, was suspected to have died due to a drug overdose, for which a post-mortem examination had been recommended.

The Bench also rejected the explanation offered by the district administration that permission had merely been granted for a music event at two camping sites.

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“The affidavit filed by SP Madan Lal seeks to justify that permission had been sought by the organizers for a sound system/music event… It is admitted that the Deputy Superintendent of Police… submitted his report dated June 5. The said report was forwarded to the SDM but sound permission was granted on June 6,” the court observed.

Referring to the subsequent police action, the Bench noted: “The above sequence of events is sufficient to show that had there not been an intervention by the Vacation Bench on 9th June, 2026, the party would have merrily continued from June 7 to June 11, 2026, on the strength of the tacit permission of the SDM, Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police”.

The court also found contradictions between the police affidavit and the DLSA report regarding the functioning of CCTV cameras at the venue. While the police claimed no CCTV cameras were functional, the DLSA had reported that the digital video recorder (DVR) had been preserved.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found large quantities of empty liquor bottles, cigarette butts, rolling papers commonly used for cannabis consumption, refrigerators stocked with alcohol, camping facilities for hundreds of participants, high-powered DJ systems and infrastructure capable of accommodating between 4,000 and 5,000 people. The inspection also found that the event schedule extended beyond the 10-pm deadline stipulated in the permission granted by the SDM. “It was found that most of the persons were intoxicated and had to be evacuated to Kasol,” the bench noted.

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The bench observed that the enforcement measures taken by the administration after June 9 appeared to be a “knee-jerk reaction” following judicial intervention rather than proactive policing.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma declined to comment on the order. SDM Nishant Thakur also declined to respond, saying he has not yet seen the order. SP Madan Lal was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Responding to the order, Himachal Pradesh Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan told The Indian Express, “The order is being studied. The state government is committed to end the drug abuse. However, there are some facts, which are yet to be made clear before the high court. We will urge the court to modify this order.”

He further said that in the government service, “transfer of a government servant is not a punishment”. “It is a method which is usually adopted to ensure that the person concerned cannot influence the proceedings. Moreover, in this particular matter, permissions were cancelled when the wrongdoings came to the light and FIRs were also registered”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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