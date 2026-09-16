Himachal man charged Rs 29 ‘extra’ on bus fare, wins Rs 50,029 consumer payout

A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission has ordered Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to pay a passenger Rs 50,029 after its conductor charged him Rs 29 extra on a bus journey from Haridwar to Una in 2024. The passenger allegedly paid Rs 488 while travelling from Una to Haridwar a day earlier, but was charged Rs 517 for the return journey, even though the distance was the same.

President D R Thakur, along with member Minakshi Rana and Anoop Kumar of the Una District Consumer Commission, was hearing the complaint filed by a man who claimed that the conductor had charged Rs 29 extra for the same distance when he was travelling from Haridwar to Una.

“The complainant has therefore proved that the conductor of the opposite parties (HRTC) has charged Rs 29 more from the complainant while coming back to Una from Haridwar, which is a deficiency in service and unfair practice on behalf of the opposite parties and the complainant is entitled to the claim,” the September 7 order read.

Charged Rs 29 extra for same distance

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The man claimed that he was travelling on August 13, 2024, on an HRTC bus from Una to Haridwar, and paid Rs 488 to the conductor as bus fare. The next day, he again boarded an HRTC bus from Haridwar to Una but was asked to pay Rs 517, which he paid in cash. The man questioned the conductor about the Rs 29 difference, pointing out that he had paid Rs 488 the previous day, but the conductor allegedly refused to charge anything less than Rs 517.

The man claimed that the distance in both tickets was the same, i.e. 361 kilometres, but the conductor charged him more on the return journey. He alleged deficiency in service on the part of HRTC and moved the commission. The man was represented by advocate Sunil Verma before the commission.

HRTC’s defence

HRTC, through advocate Kulbir Singh, argued that the higher toll was not included in the fare on August 13 because the fare had not been updated. However, on August 14, the conductor included the increased toll of Rs 55, taking the total fare to Rs 517.

It was also submitted that the increased toll had not been updated in the required machine. On verbal directions issued by the authorities, the conductor demanded the increased toll from passengers, but he refused to pay it, the lawyer added.

‘No record of increased toll price’

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The commission found that HRTC had not produced any chart or other record to show that the toll had increased from Rs 26 to Rs 55 by August 14, 2024.

“Not even any record from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been produced which could show that toll was increased by NHAI on the road from Haridwar to Una,” it added.

The commission also found that the document relied upon by HRTC related to super luxury buses, while the passenger had travelled in an ordinary bus. It therefore held that the directions in that document did not apply to his journey.

It further noted that HRTC’s own records were unclear about the applicable fare. An RTI reply showed that the 2024 fare from Una to Haridwar was Rs 472, but HRTC charged Rs 488 for the onward journey and Rs 517 for the return journey.

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The commission found that HRTC failed to prove that the increased toll had been approved by the competent authority for the return journey. It therefore held that the conductor had charged the passenger Rs 29 more, amounting to deficiency in service and unfair practice.

Accordingly, the commission directed HRTC to refund Rs 29 and Rs 30,000 for forcing him to file this complaint on account of mental tension and harassment. It also directed the corporation to pay Rs 20,000 towards litigation expenses within 30 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a transport operator cannot charge passengers an additional fare without showing that the revised charge was properly approved and applicable to that journey.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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