Fake Army, Railway job promise won’t end with compromise, Himachal High Court says

The court said the offence is against society and is not private in nature; hence, the FIR cannot be dismissed. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has refused to quash an FIR alleging that two men promised jobs in the Army and Railways, took money and sent victims fake appointment documents, despite a compromise between the parties, it said that such promises could affect “many unemployed people.”

Justice Rakesh Kainthla observed that the case was an offence against society, and not private in nature; hence, the FIR could not be quashed based on compromise between the parties and dismissed the plea.

“Making a representation for getting employment, forging the documents to support this representation and procuring the money. This is an offence against society because it can affect many unemployed people in society, where unemployment is high,” the September