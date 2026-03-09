‘Not heinous crime’: Why Himachal Pradesh High Court quashed drunk driving FIR against Assam Rifles soldier

The Himachal Pradesh High Court quashed drunk driving FIR against Assam Rifles soldier after noting that parties had reached amicable settlement. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the alleged offence committed by the petitioner is not a grave/heinous crime, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against an Assam Rifles soldier in connection with a road accident involving allegations of driving under the influence of liquor.

Justice Sandeep Sharma was dealing with a plea of a soldier seeking quash of FIR on the grounds that both parties have resolved to settle their dispute amicably.

“Offences alleged to have been committed by the petitioner do not involve offences of moral turpitude or any grave/heinous crime, rather same are petty offences,” the court said on March 6.