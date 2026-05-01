Himachal Pradesh HC notice to state over pending DA installments, arrears since 2024

The HC issued the notice to the state for filing the reply within next four weeks till May 28. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government over a petition seeking directions to the state government for releasing the installments and arrears of Dearness Allowances (DA) pending since 2024. A single bench of Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj issued the notice on Thursday.

The petitioner, Bhupender Singh, a government computer science lecturer posted in Bilaspur district filed the petition in the high court.

Bhupender contested in his petition that the installment and arrears were not released despite the state having issued notifications pertaining to these things.

The lecturer’s petition also said that the state government is giving him 45 per cent of the DA, which is 15 per cent less than the central government.