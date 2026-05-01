Himachal Pradesh HC notice to state over pending DA installments, arrears since 2024

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government over a petition seeking directions to the state government for releasing the installments and arrears of Dearness Allowances (DA) pending since 2024. A single bench of Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj issued the notice on Thursday.
The petitioner, Bhupender Singh, a government computer science lecturer posted in Bilaspur district filed the petition in the high court.
Bhupender contested in his petition that the installment and arrears were not released despite the state having issued notifications pertaining to these things.
The lecturer’s petition also said that the state government is giving him 45 per cent of the DA, which is 15 per cent less than the central government.
The HC issued the notice to the state for filing the reply within next four weeks till May 28.
The petitioner made the respondents to Secretary (Finance), Secretary (Education) and Director State Education Department. Additional Advocate General Pushpinder Singh Jaswal received the service of notice on behalf of the respondent.
The court said, “Pushpinder Singh Jaswal, learned Additional Advocate General, appears and waives service of notice on behalf of the respondents. He prays for and is granted four weeks’ time to file reply to the petition as well as to the interim application.”
The petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Vishwa Bhushan, said, “We stated in the petition that the state of Himachal Pradesh follows the financial rules on the pattern of Punjab government, which follows the rules of central government pertaining to the DA, installments of DA and arrears. The Punjab government has released the pending installments and arrears following an order of Punjab and Haryana High Court over a petition of some government employees. We contested in the petition that although the state government has issued the notifications pertaining to the releasing of DA installments and arrears but the government employee has yet to receive.”