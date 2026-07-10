High Court junks Himachal law students’ plea to attend next semester despite being detained over low attendance   

Observing that relief cannot be granted merely on sympathetic grounds when statutory provisions are clear, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by eight law students seeking permission to attend classes of the next semester despite being detained over low attendance.

A Division Bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia also upheld an earlier order of a single judge bench refusing interim relief to the students. The bench, also comprising Justice Bipin Chander Negi, also reiterated that judicial discretion cannot override mandatory legal requirements. All petitioners are the students of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla,

The appeal arose from an interim order passed by the Single Judge on June 30, 2026 declining one of the detained student’s plea to provisionally attend ninth-semester classes and appear in the eighth-semester examination.

The HPNLU, through an order dated December 6, 2025, detained eight students in the seventh semester on account of shortage of attendance. Consequently, they were barred from appearing in the end-semester examinations scheduled between December 11 and December 26, 2025.

The students challenged the University’s decision before the high court. On December 12, 2025, the high court granted them interim permission to appear in the seventh-semester examinations. However, the court made it explicitly clear that such permission would not create any equity or vested right in their favour.

Subsequently, on March 20, 2026, the students were permitted to provisionally attend eighth-semester classes, once again subject to the condition that the interim arrangement would not confer any legal rights and would remain subject to the final outcome of the writ petition. The main writ petition was finally disposed of on May 12, 2026, when the high court directed HPNLU to reconsider its decision in accordance with applicable regulations. However, after the university’s subsequent decision, the students again approached the court seeking permission to continue their studies in the next semester despite the attendance deficiency.

The single judge bench, on June 30, rejected the plea prompting the present appeal before the Division Bench. Affirming the earlier order, the high court held that mandatory attendance requirements prescribed by law and university regulations cannot be diluted through judicial orders on equitable or compassionate considerations, underscoring that courts are bound to enforce statutory provisions as they stand.

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In a strongly worded judgment, the Division Bench observed, “Law is acknowledged to be the embodiment of all wisdom and justice. Justice according to law is a principle as old as the seas on the earth.” The court further held that it could not confer “benediction impelled by only sympathetic consideration.”

Quoting from the Supreme Court verdict in Martin Burn Ltd. Vs Corporation of Calcutta (AIR 1966 SC 529), the Bench observed that “a result flowing from a statutory provision is never an evil” and that courts have no authority to ignore statutory provisions merely because their operation may appear harsh.

Finding no infirmity in the Single Judge’s order dated June 30, 2026, the Division Bench dismissed the appeal along with all pending miscellaneous applications.