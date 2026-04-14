Gills in peril: Himachal High Court asks project to pay Rs 12 lakh fine for dumping silt into river, choking Himalayan trout
The court was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation concerning discharge of silt from the Barot Dam in Mandi district into the Uhl river, which led to deterioration of water quality and fish mortality.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently pulled up a hydroelectric project over its desilting operations that choked rivers and threatened trout fish populations, holding that economic considerations cannot override environmental protection.
A bench of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the project proponent to deposit a sum of Rs 12 lakh with the department of fisheries while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation concerning discharge of silt from the Barot Dam in Mandi district into the Uhl river, which led to deterioration of water quality and fish mortality.
“Keeping in view the damage which has thus been caused and the replenishment of the marine life of the river as such would be required. We direct the project proponent as such to deposit a sum of Rs.12,00,000/- with the Department of Fisheries who shall stock the river with Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout in graded manner over the next years by using the said funds,” the court said in its order dated April 8.
Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi issued a series of directions while hearing the PIL.
Court order — Uhl River
Rs 12 Lakh to Restock Trout in Uhl River After Ecological Damage
₹12L
Court-mandated fund deposit Project proponents to pay the Department of Fisheries for river restocking
🐟
2 Species
Brown Trout & Rainbow Trout to be introduced
📅
Graded Plan
Phased restocking over multiple years
🏛
Fisheries Dept
Designated executing agency for restocking
⚠️
Damage
Marine life of Uhl River depleted by project activity
Brown Trout
Native cold-water species
Rainbow Trout
High-value river species
Source: Court directions on Uhl River ecological restoration
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Letter to chief justice
The court was dealing with a PIL registered on the basis of a letter received in the office of the Chief Justice stating that water purity levels were affected leading to casualty of marine life on account of discharge of silt from Barot dam in Mandi.
The court found that despite earlier directions in 2018 prohibiting unscientific dumping of silt, the project authorities continued the practice, leading to heavy turbidity and serious ecological harm.
In November 2018, a fisheries department inspection found that not even a drop of water was left in Uhl river below reservoirs at Barot, severely impacting trout breeding grounds and aquatic life, prompting directions to ensure adequate water flow and avoid such practices.
In November 2024, the fisheries department was informed that desilting would be undertaken, drawing immediate objections from the fisheries department, which warned of fatal consequences for trout and their eggs.
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Further communications in early 2025 reiterated concerns that inadequate water release and desilting were harming natural breeding processes.
Subsequently, the state pollution control board issued a show-cause notice and later imposed Rs 12 lakh environmental compensation after finding excessive pollution levels and failure to maintain minimum water flow, with TSS levels far exceeding permissible limits.
What the high court said?
The high court held that the remedial environmental compensation has to be paid by the project proponent who is responsible for the discharge of the silt from its dam waters.
The court noted that the project proponent in its endeavour as such for maintaining the reservoir continued with the de-silting process irrespective of the damage caused to the ecology and the marine life.
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“Respondent No.6, however, apparently in its endeavour as such for maintaining the reservoir has gone on to continue with the de-silting process irrespective of the damage which is being caused to the ecology and the marine life downstream on account of their own commercial convenience, which is an act which cannot be thus countenanced or defended in any manner,” the court noted.
To ensure the survival of trout fish in the Barot dam and the two rivers in question Uhl and Lambhadagh, the court issued a series of directions.
The court clarified that the project proponent would retain the statutory right to challenge the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board’s order before the appropriate appellate authority.
“We also leave it to open as such to respondent No.6 to agitate against the final order dated 23.02.2026 of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board before the Appellate Authority as the right of appeal is a statutory right which would not at this stage be taken away by virtue of the directions, we have issued,” the court said.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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