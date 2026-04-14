Gills in peril: Himachal High Court asks project to pay Rs 12 lakh fine for dumping silt into river, choking Himalayan trout

The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently pulled up a hydroelectric project over its desilting operations that choked rivers and threatened trout fish populations, holding that economic considerations cannot override environmental protection.

A bench of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the project proponent to deposit a sum of Rs 12 lakh with the department of fisheries while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation concerning discharge of silt from the Barot Dam in Mandi district into the Uhl river, which led to deterioration of water quality and fish mortality.

“Keeping in view the damage which has thus been caused and the replenishment of the marine life of the river as such would be required. We direct the project proponent as such to deposit a sum of Rs.12,00,000/- with the Department of Fisheries who shall stock the river with Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout in graded manner over the next years by using the said funds,” the court said in its order dated April 8.