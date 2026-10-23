Himachal High Court raps Animal Husbandry director over pension denial, fines Rs 10,000

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has pulled up the director of the Animal Husbandry Department for rejecting an employee’s pension claim despite counting his regular and eligible daily-wage service, observing that the senior official had “not at all gone through” the Supreme Court rulings governing his case. The court also imposed Rs 10,000 in costs after the state sought more time to reconsider the claim.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua was hearing an execution petition filed by Puran Dass over the state’s failure to comply with a judgment dated November 11, 2024. The court recorded that the department had issued a fresh consideration order recognising Dass’s entitlement to pension from the due date.

“Petitioner’s case for grant of pension has been turned down on the ground that he does not possess 10 years of requisite service as required under the CCS (Pension) Rules 1972. Apparently, while issuing the consideration order, respondent No. 2, Director, Animal Husbandry, Himachal Pradesh, has not at all gone through the decision rendered in Sundar Singh & Balo Devi in terms of which petitioner’s case was required to be considered,” the court said on October 9, referring to its own October 7 order.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The pension claim had initially been rejected because Dass had not completed the 10 years of qualifying service required under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua noted that the Animal Husbandry director had “not at all gone through” the Supreme Court rulings while rejecting the employee’s pension claim. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua noted that the Animal Husbandry director had “not at all gone through” the Supreme Court rulings while rejecting the employee’s pension claim. (Image enhanced using AI)

Qualifying service calculated at over 9 years

In the order dated October 7, the high court noted that the authorities had recorded 7 years, 2 months and 25 days of regular service to Dass’s credit. They had also counted two years of qualifying service against his eligible daily-wage service in light of earlier Supreme Court rulings.

This brought his total qualifying service to 9 years, 2 months and 25 days. Despite the calculation, the department rejected his pension claim for falling short of the 10-year requirement. The high court took exception to the decision, observing that the Director of Animal Husbandry, Himachal Pradesh, had apparently failed to examine the Supreme Court rulings under which Dass’s case was required to be considered.

The court said the consideration order had recorded his service details but still rejected his claim for not meeting the qualifying-service requirement. It observed that the director had “not at all gone through” the relevant Supreme Court decisions.

Story continues below this ad

Court imposes Rs 10,000 costs

During the October 7 hearing, Deputy Advocate General Seema Sharma sought two days to submit a fresh consideration order on behalf of the state. The high court allowed the request but imposed costs of Rs 10,000, directing that the amount be paid to Dass on the next date of hearing. At the subsequent hearing, Sharma handed over a bank draft for Rs 10,000, drawn in Dass’s name, to his counsel towards the costs imposed by the court.

The state also placed on record an order dated October 8, issued by the director, Animal Husbandry. The fresh consideration order extended the benefit of the relevant Supreme Court rulings to Dass. The high court recorded that, under the fresh order, Dass was now entitled to pension from the due date.

During the October 9 hearing, the Deputy Advocate General assured the high court that the October 8 office order would be implemented within four weeks from that date. The state also undertook to release Dass’s due and admissible pension, along with any pension arrears payable to him, within the same period.

Taking note of the fresh administrative order and the state’s assurance, the high court disposed of the execution petition. Justice Dua, however, reserved Dass’s liberty to seek an appropriate remedy in accordance with law for any surviving grievances. Any pending miscellaneous applications were also disposed of.