NHAI, contractor told to pay Rs 2.23 cr for building collapse during Shimla road work

The Himachal Pradesh High Court noted that despite the compensation having been assessed as early as July last year, neither the NHAI nor the contractor has paid anything.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaAug 10, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh HC NHAI compensationThe Himachal Pradesh directed the NHAI and M/s Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited to pay 50% each of the compensation. (File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and a contractor to equally share Rs 2.23-crore compensation for the collapse of a multi-storey residential building during the construction of a four-lane highway on the outskirts of Shimla during the 2025 monsoon.

A bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi gave the direction while hearing a suo motu PIL arising from a letter received from Chanda Devi, who complained that her three-and-a-half-storey house was rendered unsafe following the collapse of the neighbouring structure near Bhattakuffar-Chamiyana.

The NHAI and M/s Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited were thus directed to pay 50 per cent each of the  compensation to the affected family within four weeks.

The court made it clear that the NHAI, as the authority responsible for the Parwanoo-Dhali four-laning project, could not disassociate itself from the consequences of the construction activity, particularly where questions arose regarding hill cutting and work supervision. The manner in which hill cutting was undertaken triggered controversy and led to a confrontation between NHAI officials and locals in the presence of Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh after the building collapse.

The court noted that despite the compensation having been assessed as early as July last year, neither the NHAI nor the contractor has made any payment to the affected family.

The court also directed the state authorities to assess the damage suffered by Chanda Devi’s adjoining house. This assessment must be carried out according to the procedure prescribed by the committee notified by the government on June 8, 2022, for assessing damage to private land and buildings situated beyond the right of way.

House collapsed during highway construction

The multi-storey house collapsed on June 30, 2025, at Mathu Colony in the Bhattakuffar area, near the road leading towards the Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital, following a landslide, according to contemporary reports.

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The structure was owned by Shreya, Shaurya, and Ranjana Verma. There were no casualties as residents had been evacuated after the structure was considered to be at serious risk. Two adjoining buildings were also reported to be under threat.

The collapse was attributed by an inquiry committee to the hill cutting being carried out for the four-laning work. The committee, headed by Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma, was constituted on July 4, 2025, and submitted its report on July 18. The inquiry reportedly found that hill cutting for the highway expansion had caused damage to the building.

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The Shimla district administration subsequently directed the construction company to pay compensation of about Rs 5.61 crore, based on the broader assessment that included the value of the building, land, structure, and household goods. The reported assessment included Rs 2.80 crore towards the building and Rs 57 lakh towards the land, besides Rs 1.65 crore for the structure and Rs 58 lakh for other goods.

Court questions NHAI’s responsibility

While dealing with the issue, the court observed that NHAI could not simply “wash its hands” of responsibility for the four-lane highway project. It questioned whether the hillside cutting was carried out properly and under adequate supervision, particularly given that a multi-storey building collapsed within seconds.

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In another significant observation, the court said the companies involved in the project have a corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the people of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in view of the nature of the work being undertaken and the profits generated from projects originating in the state.

Also Read | Rs 739 crore Ganga bridge project: NGT slams NHAI for violations, slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on contractor

The court observed that the companies executing such large infrastructure projects should also consider their responsibility towards residents who suffer damage or hardship during such construction.

The observation comes against the backdrop of recurring concerns over slope cutting, landslides, structural damage and the vulnerability of buildings located along major road construction projects in the ecologically fragile hill state.

Confrontation over the collapse

The building collapse had also triggered a political and administrative controversy. NHAI officials who visited the site were allegedly manhandled, leading to the registration of an FIR and further straining relations between the state government and the highway authority over the four-laning work. The controversy centred on allegations that hill cutting associated with the highway project had destabilised the slope and contributed to the damage to nearby buildings.

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The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 23.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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