Himachal HC stays govt’s notification empowering DCs to reserve up to 5% seats in panchayat elections

The Himachal Pradesh high court bench, however, clarified that the present order will not affect any other reservation rosters issued by the government independent of the March 30 notification.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court Monday stayed the state government’s March 30 notification that empowered Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to reserve up to five per cent seats in Panchayati Raj elections, terming the provision unconstitutional.

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Ranjan Sharma passed the interim order, directing the state government to revise the reservation rosters wherever DCs had exercised powers under the said notification.

The court ordered that in all such cases, fresh or revised reservation rosters must be issued by 5 pm on Tuesday.

The bench, however, clarified that the present order will not affect any other reservation rosters issued by the government independent of the March 30 notification.