Himachal man who trafficked drugs from Europe by post gets 10-year jail

Pankaj Sharma was arrested for possessing a commercial quantity of MDMA in 2023. (Photo by special arrangement)

A special court in Himachal Pradesh convicted a Solan resident on Saturday in a drug-trafficking case involving consignments sourced from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, sentencing him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Special Judge Abhay Mandiyal convicted Pankaj Sharma in a case registered on July 4, 2023, in which a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him for possessing a commercial quantity of MDMA. The NCB action followed intelligence that an international postal parcel originating from the UK was suspected to contain narcotic drugs.

After obtaining requisite authorisation, the NCB team recovered the original contents of the parcel, which included 4.7 grams of cocaine, and used it in a controlled-delivery operation at the Head Post Office in Solan.