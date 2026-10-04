Himachal man who trafficked drugs from Europe by post gets 10-year jail

The convict was arrested after he accepted a consignment that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) used in a controlled-delivery operation.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Himachal drug trafficking Pankaj SharmaPankaj Sharma was arrested for possessing a commercial quantity of MDMA in 2023. (Photo by special arrangement)
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A special court in Himachal Pradesh convicted a Solan resident on Saturday in a drug-trafficking case involving consignments sourced from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, sentencing him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Special Judge Abhay Mandiyal convicted Pankaj Sharma in a case registered on July 4, 2023, in which a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him for possessing a commercial quantity of MDMA. The NCB action followed intelligence that an international postal parcel originating from the UK was suspected to contain narcotic drugs.

After obtaining requisite authorisation, the NCB team recovered the original contents of the parcel, which included 4.7 grams of cocaine, and used it in a controlled-delivery operation at the Head Post Office in Solan.

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Under Section 50A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, authorities may allow a consignment containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances to continue to its destination under surveillance so they can identify and arrest the people involved in the wider trafficking network.

“Sharma took delivery of the parcel and was apprehended on the spot. The NCB team also intercepted a parcel from France that Sharma was receiving at the same time. The search resulted in the recovery and seizure of 56.2 grams of MDMA—more than five times the commercial-quantity threshold prescribed for the drug”, an NCB officer said.

The officer added, “The investigation subsequently led the agency to identify a third international parcel originating from Germany and intended for delivery to Sharma. The parcel was intercepted, resulting in the recovery of another 4.4 grams of cocaine.”

Further investigation revealed that Sharma was procuring narcotic drugs through international postal channels from multiple European countries.

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The NCB subsequently filed a complaint before the special judge on December 19, 2023.

Also Read | Interstate drug racket using international courier routes busted in Bengaluru, 4 arrested

During the trial, the prosecution relied on the testimony of postal witnesses, delivery and identification records, seizure proceedings, malkhana records and scientific evidence to establish Sharma’s conscious possession of the contraband.

However, the court acquitted Sharma of charges related to manufacturing drugs and the illegal import, export, and transhipment of narcotics.

The NCB appealed to the public to report suspected drug trafficking through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline at 1933, assuring confidentiality of informants.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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