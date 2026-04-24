‘High time we value human lives’: Bombay High Court warns of shutting down Kanjurmarg dumping site

The Bombay High Court slammed the Maharashtra government and the BMC for its ‘extremely casual approach’ amid a methane gas emission risk at the Kanjurmarg dumping site.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readApr 24, 2026 02:48 PM IST
Kanjurmarg dumping siteLocals staying in the vicinity of the Kanjurmarg dumping site have claimed that the landfill was emitting dangerous methane gas, considered to be a climate threat. (File Photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Friday slammed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its “extremely casual approach” towards the handling of waste at the Kanjurmarg dumping site in suburban Mumbai, and warned authorities that it may pass a drastic order stopping operations at the site and direct its relocation to an alternate site away from human habitation.

Hearing the pleas of residents, including those from the Kannamwar Cooperative Housing Society Association Ltd situated in the vicinity of the site, the court was informed about the “quite serious” news reports showing the “disturbing state of affairs” claiming that the Kanjurmarg landfill site was emitting dangerous methane gas, considered to be a climate threat.

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe also observed that the court-appointed high-powered committee (HPC) headed by the state chief secretary under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde was also working in a “very lax manner”, which was “terrible”, and the officials were not considering it to be a “crisis”.

Also Read | HC orders monitoring committee for Kanjurmarg dumping site, seeks stringent measures to mitigate foul odour

“From what is now presented before us, things internationally appear to be in a very, very bad shape or light. If they are not improved, we will pass a reasoned order stopping the operations of this dumping ground. It is now high time that we value human lives. There is a problem right from the time this land was earmarked,” Justice Kulkarni orally remarked.

Advocate Abhijeet Rane, for the petitioners, argued that, as per reports, the Kanjurmarg site has been ranked 12th among the world’s 700 super-polluting methane emission sites. “It is similar to the Bhopal gas tragedy…we are facing for the last 13 years. Officers and polluters have to be made liable,” he added.

‘Cautioning the authorities’

In its order, the bench noted, “We don’t know what are the ill effects of such emissions, which according to advocate Rane for petitioners, are caused due to the mismanagement of the dumping site. We, accordingly, as a matter of last opportunity direct, if things are not placed in order, and seriousness is not found by the committee appointed by us, or by the officials of BMC or the state government, in these circumstances, considering human life to be paramount, and the provisions of Article 21 (Right to life) of Constitution staring at the state government, and also the municipal authorities, there would be no alternative for this court, but to stop the dumping activities on the present site.”

The bench went on to note, “We are accordingly cautioning the municipal [authorities] as a state machinery of this seriousness. We also accordingly direct that in the event such drastic orders are required to be passed, the state government, and BMC shall start working from today itself to find out an alternate site, so that the dumping activities can be shifted to such site, and which are not affected by human habitation. Such operations can partly be accordingly transferred to such site, is our prima facie opinion.”

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Also Read | ‘Right to breathe fresh air part of Article 21 of constitution,’ HC seeks short-term measures over Kanjurmarg dumping site

The court directed authorities to file affidavits on the site’s latest position, concerns raised in news reports, and on handling a “site being internationally considered as one of the worst dumping grounds”, based on which it will pass orders on April 27. In the meantime, the judges indicated they would visit the site.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, for the BMC, submitted the committee report concerned deems the Kanjurmarg facility relocation “presently not feasible”, and abrupt discontinuation without alternatives would severely impact Mumbai’s solid waste management. He said authorities are addressing concerns, including methane emissions.

The contractor’s advocate, Saket Mone, said the monitoring committee-recommended measures were implemented, and people can now walk on the nearby road, and that a shift to waste‑to‑energy from bioreactor would resolve methane issues.

Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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