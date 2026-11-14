High thyroid level prevents hair transplant but clinic ‘denies refund’, man wins Rs 65,000

A 50-year-old man won Rs 65,000 in a consumer case after a hair transplant clinic refused to refund the Rs 40,000 he had paid for a procedure that could not be performed because his thyroid levels remained high. The Telangana consumer commission held that the clinic could not retain the entire amount merely by incorporating a non-refundable condition in a printed invoice, particularly when the proposed surgery and six post-surgery PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy) sessions were never provided.

President M Ram Gopal Reddy and member J Shyamala of the Hyderabad-III District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing the complaint filed by an advocate who had booked a hair transplant procedure at a clinic in January 2022.

“The complainant had paid the amount for specific medical and cosmetic services. When those services were not provided, the Opposite Parties (clinic’s branch, head office) cannot unjustly enrich themselves by retaining the entire consideration merely by relying upon a blanket non-refundable clause,” the November 3 order read.

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High thyroid levels, no surgery

The man claimed that he contacted the clinic after searching online for hair transplantation and decided to get his procedure done in 2022. He allegedly paid Rs 40,000 in total towards the surgery and the sessions. Later, the clinic asked him to get some blood tests and bring the reports before conducting the surgery in February 2022.

In the said report, the complainant’s thyroid level was found to be high, and he was advised to start medication first to bring the thyroid level (TSH) to a normal range.

Since then, the complainant claimed that he started taking herbal treatment and, as per the advice of the clinic, he again underwent blood tests and a thyroid profile in August 2022. However, at that time, his thyroid level was still high and this repeated in March 2023. The last report also showed that he had severe anxiety issues.

The complainant claimed that since the treatment was not started, he asked the clinic to refund the Rs 40,000 he had paid as he was unable to proceed with the transplant surgery due to health issues. However, the clinic allegedly refused to return the amount, telling him that he could either undergo the surgery or forgo the money. Aggrieved, he approached the consumer commission seeking his money back and compensation for the deficiency in service.

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Clinic’s defence

The clinic, through advocate C H Vinod, argued that it acted strictly in the interest of the complainant’s health. It claimed that he failed to disclose the ongoing herbal treatment and an unstable thyroid condition. The clinic submitted that the refund claim was not maintainable because services were already rendered (consultation, planning, booking) and that a non-refundable clause was applicable in the case.

It further argued that the delay was caused by the man’s medical condition and not any fault on its part. It maintained that the complainant could not allege deficiency in service when he had not undergone the treatment.

‘No service provided, can’t retain money’

The commission noted that the hair transplant clinic had submitted that the amount paid by the complainant is non-refundable under any circumstances. “However, merely incorporating such a condition in a printed invoice or declaration form does not automatically entitle the service provider to retain the entire consideration when the substantial services for which the amount was collected have not been provided,” it added.

It added that the clinic had not produced documents to back its claim that it had incurred expenses on consultations, appointment scheduling, doctor arrangements and other incidental work. A general claim of having incurred expenses, it said, could not justify forfeiting the entire Rs 40,000 without establishing what services had actually been provided and which expenses could lawfully be deducted.

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The commission held that the clinic could not retain the entire payment by relying on a blanket non-refundable clause when the proposed treatment had not been provided.

It ordered the hair transplant clinic to refund the paid amount of Rs 40,000 along with Rs 20,000 towards various blood and thyroid tests and mental agony. The commission also directed the clinic to pay Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the litigation.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a service provider cannot automatically forfeit the entire payment through a blanket non-refundable clause when the substantial services for which the money was collected have not been provided.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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