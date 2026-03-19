Taking note of ‘high-handed’ police officers, Allahabad High Court tells magistrates to order FIRs without fear

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea seeking directions to a police officer to decide an FIR application within a time-bound manner, asking the petitioner to instead approach the competent magistrate.

The division bench of Justices J J Munir and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi observed that when magistrates order police investigations, particularly in sensitive or “uncomfortable” cases, senior police officers sometimes react negatively, taking measures to browbeat magistrates.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sandeep Audichya on March 9, seeking that his representation to the superintendent of police, Farrukhabad, on August 19 last year be decided in a time-bound manner. The representation pertained to lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in a matter.

Advising the magistrates, the division bench said, “The magistrate should not feel hesitant in passing necessary orders, merely because at some point of time, a high-handed police officer has caused some inconvenience to the magistrate. If, in fact, any kind of embarrassment or pressure from any police officer is faced by the magistrate, it is always open to him/her to make a contempt reference to this court.”

“If that happens or has happened in a particular case is no ground for a litigant not to move the magistrate in the exercise of his jurisdiction under Section 175(3) BNSS to direct the police to investigate a case.”

After hearing the submissions by the petitioner’s counsel, the bench observed, “Prayers made by litigants and directions often issued by this court to authorities to decide representations made by litigants have rendered this court virtually powerless, where the authorities seem to think that all we can do under Article 226 of the Constitution is to ask them to decide cases or take decisions, instead of deciding the lis ourselves and passing orders.”

The bench added, “Quite apart, this leads to a deluge of writ petitions being instituted before this Court, where we are not required to decide anything. This writ petition is an instance of the same kind.”

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The bench also quoted the sub-section (4) of Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) which states that the “officer-in-charge of a police station refuses to record an information relating to the commission of a cognisable offence, it is open to the informant to send substance of the information in writing and by post to the Superintendent of Police concerned, who is obliged, upon receipt of such information, if it discloses the commission of a cognisable offence, either to investigate the offence himself/herself or direct investigation to be undertaken by any police officer subordinate to him in the manner prescribed under the BNSS.”

The court further stated that if the SP fails to act on an application under Section 173 BNSS, the judicial magistrate remains the statutory remedy under sub-section (3) of Section 175 BNSS.

Concluding the order, the bench said, “In this view of the matter, so far as this petition is concerned, in the face of a statutory alternative remedy, there is absolutely no warrant for this Court to interfere. This petition is, accordingly, summarily dismissed, with the clarification that the petitioner shall have his remedy under the BNSS open to him to seek registration of the First Information Report by moving the competent magistrate”.