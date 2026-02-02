High Court seeks comparative chart on remission eligibility from Punjab, Haryana

The court noted that the Union Territory of Chandigarh follows Punjab’s policy, whereas Haryana operates under a different statutory regime, resulting in variations in how eligibility is assessed.(File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked Punjab and Haryana to jointly draw up and submit a comparative statement outlining the eligibility norms for remission and premature release of prisoners, after noting that the two states were following different frameworks.

“It is evident that there are certain differences in the criteria governing eligibility for remission,” observed the Bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.

The issue came before the court pursuant to the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of concerns related to remission and premature release of inmates. The apex court had directed all High Courts to oversee and track the implementation of such policies as part of broader jail reform measures.