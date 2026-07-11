High Court relief to Himachal PWD minister: allows passports to be renewed

The High Court, however, observed that the petitioners had sought only renewal of their passports and not the permission to travel abroad.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Minister Vikramaditya Singh passportPWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh (HP). (File Photo)
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In a relief to Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld a single-bench judge’s order, directing the Regional Passport Office to renew passports of the Congress leader and another petitioner, observing “mere pendency of criminal proceedings cannot be a ground to deny passport renewal”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi on July 9 dismissed the Union of India and the Passport Authorities’ appeals against the single-bench’s separate orders in favour of the minister and one Kanishk Swaroop. The bench held that the Supreme Court had already settled the controversy, and therefore, no interference with the earlier orders was warranted.

The appeals challenged the single-bench’s decisions, dated June 25, 2025, and August 6, 2025, quashing communications issued by the Passport Authorities on April 21 and May 26, 2025, refusing to renew the petitioners’ passports.

The Passport Authorities relied on an adverse police verification report and the pendency of criminal cases before trial courts, insisting “the applicants first obtain permission from the courts concerned before their passports could be renewed”. They had also cited the central government notification dated August 25, 1993, to buttress their stand.

The High Court, however, observed that the petitioners had sought only renewal of their passports and not the permission to travel abroad, and clarified that “passport renewal and permission to leave the country are two distinct legal issues”.

The bench held that even after the renewal, the passport holders would be required to obtain permission from the trial court concerned before undertaking foreign travel, if such a condition had been imposed given the pending criminal proceedings.

Dismissing the appeals, the court relied on the apex court’s judgment in Mahesh Kumar Agarwal vs Union of India and Another (2025 INSC 1476), which interpreted Section 6(2)(f) of the Passports Act. The apex court had held that the provision does not impose an absolute prohibition on the renewal of passports merely because criminal proceedings are pending.

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The court observed, “The objective of the law is to secure the presence of an accused during trial and not to permanently deprive a citizen of the right to hold a valid passport.”

It also upheld the single-bench’s setting aside the Passport Authority’s clarification letter dated May 26, 2025, and directing the Passport Officer to renew the passports in accordance with law within the stipulated period.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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