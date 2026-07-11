High Court relief to Himachal PWD minister: allows passports to be renewed

In a relief to Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld a single-bench judge’s order, directing the Regional Passport Office to renew passports of the Congress leader and another petitioner, observing “mere pendency of criminal proceedings cannot be a ground to deny passport renewal”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi on July 9 dismissed the Union of India and the Passport Authorities’ appeals against the single-bench’s separate orders in favour of the minister and one Kanishk Swaroop. The bench held that the Supreme Court had already settled the controversy, and therefore, no interference with the earlier orders was warranted.

The appeals challenged the single-bench’s decisions, dated June 25, 2025, and August 6, 2025, quashing communications issued by the Passport Authorities on April 21 and May 26, 2025, refusing to renew the petitioners’ passports.

The Passport Authorities relied on an adverse police verification report and the pendency of criminal cases before trial courts, insisting “the applicants first obtain permission from the courts concerned before their passports could be renewed”. They had also cited the central government notification dated August 25, 1993, to buttress their stand.

The High Court, however, observed that the petitioners had sought only renewal of their passports and not the permission to travel abroad, and clarified that “passport renewal and permission to leave the country are two distinct legal issues”.

The bench held that even after the renewal, the passport holders would be required to obtain permission from the trial court concerned before undertaking foreign travel, if such a condition had been imposed given the pending criminal proceedings.

Dismissing the appeals, the court relied on the apex court’s judgment in Mahesh Kumar Agarwal vs Union of India and Another (2025 INSC 1476), which interpreted Section 6(2)(f) of the Passports Act. The apex court had held that the provision does not impose an absolute prohibition on the renewal of passports merely because criminal proceedings are pending.

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The court observed, “The objective of the law is to secure the presence of an accused during trial and not to permanently deprive a citizen of the right to hold a valid passport.”

It also upheld the single-bench’s setting aside the Passport Authority’s clarification letter dated May 26, 2025, and directing the Passport Officer to renew the passports in accordance with law within the stipulated period.