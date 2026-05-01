High Court quashes Himachal Pradesh govt service law, holds it unconstitutional

The court held that key provisions of the Act, particularly Sections 3 and 5 to 9, were in conflict with the constitutional framework. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed the Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Government Employees Act, 2024 with immediate effect, holding it unconstitutional.

A Division Bench of Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Romesh Verma gave the verdict while disposing of a bunch of 445 petitions challenging the validity of the legislation that came into force in 2025.

“Normally courts refrain from declaring an enactment unconstitutional; however, it is settled law that when a legislation breaches the Constitutional scheme and transgresses limits by interfering in judicial powers, it must go,” the bench said.

The court held that key provisions of the Act, particularly Sections 3 and 5 to 9, were in conflict with the constitutional framework. It observed that even if only the offending provisions were struck down, the remaining statute would lose its substance. “After declaring these sections unconstitutional, nothing substantial remains in the Act. Therefore, we are constrained to hold that the entire legislation deserves to be quashed and set aside,” the Bench ruled.